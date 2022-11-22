Joy Whennen and her late husband David came to Port Lincoln as ex farmers to run G.W Beer newsagency in 1983.
Mrs Whennen has recently sold the business after she decided to retire having run the newsagent for 39 years.
Mrs Whennen said she remembers the days when the newsagent was the old Coles building.
"The counter was down the centre of the shop with glass cubicles of product all around," Mrs Whennen said.
"There was one manual lotto machine and the line up for lotto in the shop would fill the aisles."
Mrs Whennen said they put a new counter behind the front window display area, although the lotto line up would still fill the aisles and people could not get to the magazine racks.
"The third move of the counter was to the area where it is now," Ms Whennen said.
"Soon we had two lotto machines to cater for our customers."
Mrs Whennen said she also remembers in the early days of the running the newsagent, papers, mail and goods were delivered to Neptune Island by plane.
"Newspapers arrived about 2am in the morning and paper deliveries would start at 4am," Mrs Whennen said.
"We had the town delivery service to country clients and Ungarra, Coulta and Wangary Stores."
Mrs Whennen said when they took over the newsagency, the products were "very basic."
"We slowly extended this and we listened to the needs of the people and slowly put in products and services that were missing in other stores," Mrs Whennen said.
"In the early days we would take books to schools and libraries all over the Eyre Peninsula."
Mrs Whennen said this eventually changed as these institutions started buying direct.
"We had manual tills where all items sold were punched in then we moved to electronic point of sales and today most of our products are electronically entered," Ms Whennen said.
"The newsagency was the hub of the town where people met to chat."
Mrs Whennen said trading hours changed over the years, as the business was open until 9pm Thursdays and 7pm weekdays and 1:00 on Saturday.
"We were keen to be innovative in our store so we attended every newsagent conference Australia wide that we could to learn more about the industry," Mrs Whennen said.
"We introduced more exclusive lines of product and brought in services not available in town."
Mrs Whennen said the perception of a newsagency slowly changed and started to become a "one stop shopping destination."
"The range of magazine topics is incredible and there is a title of interest for most people," Mrs Whennen said.
"I have always been amazed at the amount of magazines people read."
Mrs Whennen said she had led a busy working life working at the newsagent seven days a week, as papers arrive at around 8:30am and deliveries at 7am.
"You have to be dedicated to enjoy this lifestyle and to us, that is what it was a lifestyle," Mrs Whennen said.
"People will always read and we have seen an uptake of book, magazines and newspaper sales."
Mrs Whennen said she had seen significant changes in business over 39 years.
"I have thoroughly enjoyed the challenges along the way and I am very proud that I have been able to service the people in the community," Mrs Whennen said.
"A sad day that an era has come to a close but who knows, someone may see an opportunity of giving this service in another way."
