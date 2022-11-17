A Port Lincoln family who has spent around 400 nights in Adelaide's Ronald McDonald House is urging locals to "get in there and buy a Big Mac on Saturday" November 19 to help raise money for the charity.
The family's eldest daughter, Sophie Grey, had suffered with sleep apnea and an allergy to UV light (Actinic Prurigo) which had required treatment in Adelaide throughout her life. Both conditions meant Sophie, her mum Kate, dad Ash, and siblings have spent time great deals of time in Ronald McDonald House (RMHC) over the last 11 years.
"We just got back from nine weeks there," Kate Grey said.
"She's been having daily treatment in the UV machine which seems to have finally worked, so she can finally go to the beach in shorts and a t-shirt."
Those nine weeks of treatment likely meant Sophie could truly celebrate summer for the first time in years, something Mrs Grey said would not have been possible without the financial support that RMHC provides.
"There's no way we would have been able to afford to stay anywhere in Adelaide for that length of time," she said.
Sophie's sleep apnea had also improved, and she no longer needed to wear an oxygen mask at night. The family was looking forward to a future without oxygen bottles around the home. They credit the support they received from RMHC with how far Sophie had come.
This Saturday, November 19 is dubbed McHappy Day, where two dollars from every Big Mac sold goes towards RMHC. Over the past 31 years, McHappy Day has raised over $61 million.
"Funds raised will make a real difference to the lives of seriously ill children and their families across Australia - through helping to provide accommodation close to hospitals, a space for the family to come together, tutoring to help with missed schooling, and so much more," Barbara Ryan, Chief Executive Officer, Ronald McDonald House Charities Australia said
RMHC currently has 18 Ronald McDonald Houses throughout Australia and accommodated over 9,000 families in 2021.
The Grey family had made friends with the staff, volunteers and other families staying at RMHC in Adelaide during the last 11 years, Mrs Grey said.
"We've made friends from all over Australia. Dawin, Mt Gambier, Whyalla," she said.
Socks and other items were also available in stores to help raise money. Young Sophie was a fan of the socks in particular.
"I recommend buying them because I've got some pairs and their really comfy and super silly," she said.
