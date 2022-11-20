For the first time in its history, the City of Port Lincoln Council has a female mayor.
New councillors were elected and Diana Mislov was voted in as Mayor Mislov, who previously served on Council between 2014 to 2018.
Ms Mislov was elected as mayor with 2756 votes. Incumbent councillors Robyn Rowsell, Valerie Staunton, Andrea Broadfoot, Peter Linn and Jack Ritchie were voted back in.
New councillors, Shania Richards, Dylan Cowley, Lillian Poynter and Karen Hollamby were also voted in.
Councillor Shania Richards is another first for Port Lincoln, as the youngest person elected to City of Port Lincoln in its history. Shania is also the youngest aboriginal woman and the second aboriginal woman to be elected to City of Port Lincoln after Mary Ware was elected in 2006.
Chief Executive Officer Matthew Morgan said council would be continuing its "significant volume" of work and projects the organisation has underway.
These projects include the Foreshore Project, the upgrade of ArtEyrea, numerous open space and reserve projects, the partnership to create a university hub in Port Lincoln along with several key plans and strategies currently in progress.
Council has sent out a thank you to former Mayor Brad Flaherty for his service to the community during his term on council.
Council has also thanked councillors who chose not to stand again which included Faye Davis who served for 12 years, Peter Jolley who served for 12 years and Geoff Dodd who served for four years.
Ms Mislov said she was humbled and honoured to be the first female Mayor of Port Lincoln.
"I look forward to working with the newly elected Council over the next 4 years and developing strong working relationships with the returning councillors and those who have been elected for the first time," Ms Mislov said.
Mr Morgan said council has a "strong" and "committed" team which includes both elected members and staff, and the organisation was looking forward to "delivering results" for the community.
"In the next few months, council will release some key plans and strategies for consultation with the community including an Economic Development Strategy, Sport and Recreation Strategy and a Regional Public Health Plan", Mr Morgan said..
Ms Mislov said council would continue to ensure the outcomes of its projects are in line with community expectations and are "affordable" for council in the long term.
The new council will be sworn in on November 28 2022, and tasked with making decisions on strategy, plans and policy.
These decisions will steer the future of council in providing services and infrastructure to its community.
