Diana Mislov the first female to be elected as City of Port Lincoln mayor

Updated November 21 2022 - 11:15am, first published 10:29am
Newly elected City of Port Lincoln Council mayor Diana Mislov and council chief executive Matthew Morgan - Ms Mislov is the first female mayor in council's history. Picture supplied.

For the first time in its history, the City of Port Lincoln Council has a female mayor.

