The Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board announced popular coastal camping areas across the Eyre Peninsula have been "ear-marked" for conservation management works across the next three years.
These works will be done through the 'Eyes on Eyre' project led by the board in conjunction with Regional Development Australia Eyre Peninsula and other partners.
The Eyes on Eyre project partnership was successful earlier this year as it gained $710,000 of funding from the State Government's Landscape Priorities Fund.
This funding would be used to help with conservation management at priority coastal campgrounds around the region.
An expression of interest process for eligible local councils to apply for the funding has seen the City of Whyalla, District Council of Franklin Harbour, District Council of Cleve, Lower Eyre Council and the District Council of Streaky Bay granted around $470,000 to help with these conservation works.
The board's Planning and Assessment Officer, Andrew Freeman has been managing this coastal conservation project.
He said progress had been made on some council projects such as online camping booking systems being put in place to work to manage camping numbers in a "sustainable manner."
"We're really pleased that so many councils are getting involved to protect our Eyre Peninsula coastline," Mr Freeman said.
The board stated councils would use the funding for other activities including:
The board stated over the next three years, works would be done at Fitzgerald Bay (north of Whyalla), Point Gibbon (just south of Cowell), Redbanks (just north of Arno Bay), Farm Beach (near Wangary), Greenly Beach (near Coulta) as well as Speeds Point and Perlubie Beach near Streaky Bay.
"These are all spots that get a lot of traffic during peak holiday times and it can certainly be a challenge to manage visitors and their impact - whether they are locals or from further afar - along with conservation," Mr Freeman said.
"We have seen the negative impact that visitors can have on our local environment - especially in recent years when people were holidaying closer to home - so we need to find a way to let people explore our coastal areas in a more environmentally-aware way."
Mr Freeman said this funding would assist the community of Eyre Peninsula to look after its "sensitive" coastal environments while at the same hand, the improved infrastructure would provide a better visitor experience.
A second call for applications would be made in the coming months for the funding that was not allocated in this first call.
Eyes on Eyre is an initiative between the Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board, Regional Development Australia Eyre Peninsula, the Eyre Peninsula Local Government Association and the Department for Environment and Water.
The Landscape Priorities Fund boost is in addition to a $500,000 Parks 2025 grant that was gained by Regional Development Australia Eyre Peninsula.
This grant was used to work on campground infrastructure to support the introduction of an online booking system.
This fund saw Walkers Rock, Sheringa Beach, Point Gibbon and several campgrounds in the lower Eyre Peninsula such as Fishery Bay, brought onto the online system which is licensed and managed by the Eyre Peninsula Local Government Association.
The pilot proved the concept for sustainable management of campgrounds and aligns with the Parks SA system. Visitors can book campsites at www.eyrepeninsula.com/camping.
The Landscape Priorities Fund supports landscape boards to invest in large, landscape scale projects addressing regional and cross-regional priorities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.