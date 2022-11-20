Port Lincoln Times

Landscape Board earmark popular camping areas for conservation management works

Updated November 21 2022 - 2:29pm, first published 10:35am
Point Gibbon campground where works were undertaken in June 2022 by the Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board - the board has announced popular coastal camping areas across the Eyre Peninsula have been "ear-marked" for conservation management works across the next three years. Picture supplied.

The Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board announced popular coastal camping areas across the Eyre Peninsula have been "ear-marked" for conservation management works across the next three years.

