Tasman defeated Wayback in Port Lincoln cricket by 89 runs in round six of the season.
The two teams battled it out at Ravendale Oval, and the final scores were Tasman 3/188 (41) to Wayback 10/99 (34).
The highest run scorer for Tasman was Bodhi Fauser who made 80 runs off 110 balls. The highest wicket taker for Tasman was Brent Harris who had five.
Billy Campbell and Bhargav Barot made most runs for Wayback as they made 20 runs each. Campbell made his 20 off of 27 as open batsman, while Barot made his 20 off of 42 balls batting at number six.
Nathan Sincock took the most wickets for Wayback with two to his name.
Southern Eyre South A grade had the bye.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.