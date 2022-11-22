Port Lincoln Times

Tasman take win over Wayback by 89 runs in round six of Port Lincoln Cricket

Updated November 22 2022 - 1:13pm, first published 11:16am
Tasman defeated Wayback in Port Lincoln cricket by 89 runs in round six of the season.

