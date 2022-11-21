Port Lincoln golfers kicked off the week with a stableford which involved more than 30 golfers on Sunday November 13.
November 19
97 players took part in Saturday's competition, with 84 men and 13 women, and sponsored by Hunt's Fuels.
The men played a Stableford competition, with Jason Verhees winning A Grade with 38 points on a countback from Mike Freeman.
Rob Humphries won B Grade with 39 from Phillip Remphrey 38, and Peter Watherston was the C Grade winner with 37 from Jarrod Childs on 33.
Rundowns went to Tom George, Daryl Evans, Chris Baird, Tim Robinson and Mark Butt, all on 37 points, and Rick Kolega and Jordon Hind on 36.
The women played a Par competition, with Diana Laube on -1 winning from Elaine Pierik -2.
NTP Winners were Peter Fare, Jason Verhees, visitor Gil Casanova, Jake Murray, Dylan Bell and Phillip Remphrey, and par-three birdies were scored by Phillip Remphrey, Rick Kolega, Jordon Hind, Barry Tattersall, Gil Casanova, Dylan Bell and Jake Murray.
November 18
As mentioned last week, the Friday nine hole Ambrose Teams event, which now has 29 Teams.
'Fairway to Heaven' won the night and 'Young Guns' now lead the field.
November 17
Thursday's Ladies' round saw 19 players hit off, with Helen George winning with nett 72 from Heather Darley 76, and rundowns awarded to Elaine Pierik Sue Cotton and Cynthia Thompson, also on 76.
The day was sponsored by Evoke Haircutters and MGA Insurance.
NTP winners were Michelle Smith, Marg Jenkins and Kaye Jaensch.
November 16
65 Men played in Wednesday's Stableford competition, sponsored by Lower Eyre Physio, with three visitors from Blackwood, Proserpine and Port Lirie.
The equal score of the day came in A Grade with Barry Tattersall winning with 43 points, well ahead of Tony Dragun on 37.
B Grade was won by Kane Williams with 40 from Rick Kolega 39, and Michael Kenny also had 43 points in C Grade to win from Colin Clark 36.
Rundowns went to Bill Healey 39, Mick Hegarty and Josh Hausler, Tom Dawson and Michael Gurr all had 36 points.
NTP Winners were Brian Henson, Barry Tattersall, Fred Tammist, Tom Dawson, Bill Healey and Trevor Durdin; par three birdies were scored by Barry Tattersall, Boyd McCurry and visitor Mark Malcolm.
November 15
Tuesday's 10-hole Twilight competition attracted 16 players and was won by Brett Davies on 20 points from Fred Tammist 19 and Barry Hetherington 18.
November 13
The course was opened again on Sunday after rain stopped play the day before.
This attracted a higher than usual number of 33 entrants, sponsored by the Port Lincoln Hotel. There were two visitors, Jeffrey Doyle from Grange and the regular Ryan Lack from Coffin Bay.
The winner was Mike Freeman with 37 Stableford points from Taylor Ford on 36, from Mitchell Roberts 35 and Huey Rosalia and Michael Kenny on 34 points.
Par three birdies were scored by Scott Lombe, Chris Baird (twice), Corey Stephens, Dan Brown and Luke Murray.
