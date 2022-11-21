Spectators were robbed when the exciting Lower Eyre Baseball A Grade game had to be called off.
Saints held a slender 3-2 lead when mother nature intervened. The under 16's match between Coyotes and Saints, saw last year's premiers continue their undefeated streak with a comfortable 16-9 victory.
Calen Rutherford, Jack Todd and Charlie Todd shared the pitching duties for the victorious Coyotes, only allowing three safe hits.
The Coyotes fielders were impressive, with third baseman Robert Roderick- Varcoe showing great poise throughout the game.
Batters from both sides demonstrated a keen knowledge of the strike zone. The patience imparted from their coaches saw a combined total of 22 walks in the game.
Saints Connor Rutherford stood out with two outstanding catches in leftfield. His ever reliable team mate Axel Taylor was rock solid at second base.
Taylor also recorded a safe hit along with Jack Hatzmanoris and Ryder Bilney. Coyotes recorded nine safe hits.
Best batters for Coyotes were Jack Todd who went three for three with a double. Calen Rutherford two for three with a double.
Conner Rutherford two singles, Robert Roderick-Varcoe a double and Tygh Te Wano with a massive home run over the left field fence.
The well coached Coyotes squad look on track for another very successful season.
They are well drilled in the fundamentals of good base running, fielding and hitting. Hats off to their outstanding spirit in which they play every game.
B grade
Saints sneak past Coyotes 10-8 in a Ravendale slug fest.
As the saying goes, desperate times call for desperate measures. Coyotes batters were licking their chops in gleeful anticipation at the sight of weary warhorse Paul Dennis, as he trundled onto the pitching mound last Friday evening.
Perhaps Saints coach Chris Hester thought the game would be called early because of bad weather, but somehow Dennis managed to stay in the game and record the win with able backing from the Saints batters. The Saints recorded 12 safe hits.
Mitchell Roberts went three for three, Grant Paul two for two, Chris Hester two for three, and Paul Dennis helped his own cause by going two for four. James Neale, Luke Murray, Koby Vlassco and Oscar Paul also chipped in with valuable hits.
The Saints outfielders were run off of their feet chasing the barrage of safe hits by Coyotes in the second inning.
Coyotes hit a total of nine safe hits. Best batters for Coyotes were Callum Binder, two for two with a double, Rhys Cummins, two for two, Joran Secker, a towering home run over the centerfield fence, Ryan O'Reilly, a double, and valuable singles by Alana Jantke, Clayton Colbert and Jake Solly.
Coyotes outfielders Clayton Colbert and Luke Pearce stood out with their dependable fieldling while the ever reliable Alana Jantke was very impressive in her work behind the plate.
Their valuable work prevented numerous runs from scoring throughout the course of the game. Best fielders for Saints were Grant Paull at second base and catcher Oscar Paull.
