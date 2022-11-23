Seafood businesses in Port Lincoln will be doing a lot of team planning and connecting with freight companies to ensure each of their customers get their supply this Christmas.
Fresh Fish Place owner in Port Lincoln Craig McCathie said there would be a lot of team planning involved in working to ensure staff can handle the increase in sales around Christmas time.
He said staff would also be working to ensure they have all the stock and logistics planned around freight travelling to Adelaide.
Mr McCathie said his business will have such a high supply of stock this year that people will not have to order.
"We are going to have lots of it and that is how we did it last year," Mr McCathie said.
"We did not actually take orders the last two years because COVID-19 and we had to do the same this year because it worked really well.
"We managed to get a lot more freshly cooked crayfish out instead of taking orders."
Mr McCathie said the supply of crayfish was a lot different before the pandemic than it is now, as the team had to take orders.
"Everything is great on the supply side and price so there will be no shocks."
EP Seafoods chief executive Mark Andrews said he would be working closely with the customers as well as the freighting companies coming into Christmas and locking in where they will distribute to.
"We pre book freight to make sure we get it there especially with the large retail buyers as they have adjudicated time slots for when you can deliver the products," Mr Andrews said.
"You have got to book your time slots as there is a fair bit in it to make sure it all works."
Mr Andrews said there had been a lot of delays recently with trucks getting through because of flooding on the eastern seaboard on the eastern coast
"They are having to divert and take longer to get to the destination, that is probably the downside at the moment," Mr Andrews said.
"We are getting freight companies adding on extra levies and more cost because of the trucks having to travel a longer distance.
"They are having to put on a an extra driver because obviously a driver can only drive for so many hours all that goes into our planning."
Mr Andrews said the team would be working on weekends to meet the demand.
"That is good for the staff because they get extra over time that week," Mr Andrews said.
"We are meeting the request of the retail we are having to process to get the products in store - it is going to be our biggest Christmas ever."
