Local seafood businesses provide insight into transporting goods this festive season

By Lachlan Smith
Updated November 28 2022 - 11:51am, first published November 23 2022 - 11:00am
Eyre Peninsula Seafoods key supervisory staff Matthew Chapman (left), Robert Aistrope and Samuel Sheard. EP Seafoods chief executive Mark Andrews said the company gets on the front foot with its customers in the lead up to Christmas and connects with freight companies to ensure deliveries are prompt. Picture supplied.

Seafood businesses in Port Lincoln will be doing a lot of team planning and connecting with freight companies to ensure each of their customers get their supply this Christmas.

