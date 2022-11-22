Port Lincoln tennis: Men's and Junior's hit out

Men's Monday Night fixtures played through uninterrupted this week, after weeks of unseasonal wet weather that had frustrated play.
Friday night tennis was lucky to get through with only one set incomplete.
Juniors were happy to complete their round, with green and orange ball crew showing strong numbers. Young players enjoyed having a full hit after been washed out last Saturday.
Special mention goes to Archie Davies' father, who came to the rescue and unblocked the drain to ensure the courts weren't flooded.
Congratulations to the Lower Eyre Peninsula SAPSSA team who were undefeated in their division, in a fantastic effort by all the players from the region.
Djokovic 6 sets 47 games defeated Alcott 6 sets 45 games
In the match of the round Djokovic got their campaign underway with a solid performance by Edward Kutny and Sibeal Hopkins.
Alcott rallied the troops with wins to Bella White and Jorja Povey, who were impressive in their match. Aidan Kay-Baker and Cjuba Vidov came up with the shots when it counted to add to their teams tally and when Cody Price and Harry Page put in a strong performance Alcott would go into the singles round with a two set advantage and in the box seat.
Their team continued to rack up the sets with wins to Page and Povey. When Bella White won her match their team could smell victory.
This was when Djokovic set about making a massive comeback. With solid wins to Grace Kutny, Hopkins, Schlink and Pocock, their team was back in the game.
This was when Edward Kutny stepped up and played some of his best tennis for the season to get the win for team Djokovic by two games.
McDonalds best player Edward Kutny.
DeMinaur 8 sets 56 games Federer 4 sets 38 games
McDonalds best player Chase Raleigh.
Stosur 9 sets 64 games defeated Barty 3 sets 37 games
McDonalds best player Nash Christian.
Sportspower Superstore 12 sets 87 games defeated Bendigo Bank 4 sets 59 games.
Best players Jess Stoakes and Chris Berryman.
Yumbah Aquaculture 11 sets 82 games defeated Port Lincoln Dental 4 sets 51 games.
Best players Emily Rowe and Simon Cucuk.
GPK Accounting 5 sets 33 games defeated Shepperd Building 1 set 18 games.
Best Player Mitchell Bailey.
Eyre Eye Centre 5 sets 32 games defeated EP Seafoods 1 set 21 games.
Best Player Dwayne Povey.
Betta Home Living 6 sets 36 games defeated Eyre Trading 0 set 11 games.
Best Player Chris Baird.
The Fresh Fish Place 6 sets 36 games defeated Terry White Chemmart 0 set 12 games.
Best Player Ian Hawke.
