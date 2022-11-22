Port Lincoln Times

District Council of Streaky Bay elect Travis Barber as mayor for another term

Updated November 22 2022 - 12:59pm, first published 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
District Council of Streaky Bay has elected incumbent councillor Travis Barber as mayor once again for another term. Picture file.

District Council of Streaky Bay has elected incumbent councillor Travis Barber as mayor once again for another term.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.