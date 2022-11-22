District Council of Streaky Bay has elected incumbent councillor Travis Barber as mayor once again for another term.
The incoming council gathered for the meeting on Thursday November 17, where the elected members voted in Cr Barber as mayor and Cr Greg Limbert as deputy mayor for the first time.
The two will serve in these positions for the next four years.
Council also ran through its elected member declarations and other incoming council administrative tasks the meeting.
Council has stated this will be the last time council will be able to elect their mayor, as the next election will herald a directly elected Mayor.
The organisation has stated this change is ensure compliance with the Statutes Amendment (Local Government Review) Act 2021.
Cr Barber said that he was proud to have led council through the challenges of the pandemic, and that council had managed to deliver several "significant outcomes" for the community.
"The next four years poses some real opportunities for the district of Streaky Bay and I look forward to working with my fellow elected members and Council staff to ensure the best possible outcomes for the community," Cr Barber said.
The incoming Council is as follows:
The remaining position on council will be filled through a supplementary election.
