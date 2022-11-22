Port Lincoln Softball: rain mars skilful weekend

SATURDAY - 19th NOVEMBER 2022
Under 16's
Shields def Roadrunners 9-7
After a week off the weather was finally playing along. Roadies up to bat first, Tanaya D'Agostini starting it off for Roadies with a walk, but with successful stealing and fast running she was the first to get home.
The next two batters got on bags with walks, but Tigers got their first out on batter number four, who didn't quite make first base but managed to get her teammate home.
Lotti Curtis was the first to connect with the ball with a safe hit, getting to first base and bringing another teammate home. After another two more home, Roadies finished their first batting with give home and one out. It was time for Tigers to have a bat.
Lily was first to take the plate for Tigers, getting safe to first, followed by Kiana Letton who had a beautiful safe hit between shortstop and second base heading out to centre field, bringing their first batter home.
Chloe Todd was up to bat next, with an unfortunate out, but managed to get her teammate home. With a couple more batters safe on bases, the diamond was loaded with Aimee Colbung Ware up to bat next, and with another two walks, Tigers bought five runners home with only one out.
Top of the second dig scores are all tied up on five runs. Tigers back out to field with a change of pitcher from Chloe Todd to Aimee Colbung Ware. Tanaya D'Agostini starting the dig off with a hit straight into the shortstop's glove, giving Tigers their first out in the second innings.
Lily O'Leary, who was the third batter for Roadies, getting a safe hit past shortstop and pushing Jess Woolford around the diamond. After another walk, the bases were loaded with Charlotte Atkins up to bat next.
After another walk Roadies, scored their first run home for that inning. Colbung Ware from Tigers then got their second out after three strikes, followed shortly by their third out at first base after a good hit was stopped and thrown to first. Roadies only scored one run in this inning.
Tigers back in the batting box, with Roadies making a change to their pitcher as well from D'Agostini to O'Leary. Roadies did not let them get away with much to start, getting their first out at home after an eager steal with catcher Lani Newman throwing the ball to D'Agostini who tagged the runner on their way past to home.
Roadies continued to get their second out after stopping the ball at shortstop and throwing to first base before the runner had time to touch that orange bag. Bases loaded and Colbung Ware had a beautiful hit out to right field, managing to get three of her teammates home. Issy Hannan with a good hit, but D'Agostini was just too quick at getting the ball to first base giving Roadies their third out.
Top of the third dig Tigers just take the lead and Roadies turn back in the batter's box. Georgie O'Leary up to bat first and after a little dance and body contact with the ball she was walked to first base. Tigers pitcher eager to make up for it taking a great catch in the centre of the diamond, giving Tigers their first out.
Lani Newman third up to bat with a great hit that snuck past third base allowing her to get to second base. Tigers then got their second out after a stopped ball was thrown to first base before the runner made it on base. After another five successful runners passing the home plate, that brought an end to the inning and the end to the game. Roadies lost those last runs after the score was reverted back.
Squaws def Eagles 14-2
Eagles started the game in the batter's box and with safe hits from Sophie McFarlane and Bec Madden, this put runners on base in positions to score. Some quick and aggressive running saw these two girls' score before upcoming star Ella Simpson got to work in the pitcher's circle taking a catch and striking two batters out.
Squaws were very patient in the batter's box and lightning fast on the bases capitalising on a few fielding errors and scoring four runs. Eagles were determined to not let them score any more when their fielding tightened up and got the three outs for side away.
Eagles second turn at bat was very short-lived with pitcher Simpson on fire in the middle getting three strikeouts to send Eagles back to the field. Squaws girls came out in their second bat all guns blazing with a cracking two base hit to left field from Mahlia Vlassco. Safe hits to Wheare, Defelice & Packer helped their team to score the maximum five runs for the innings.
The third innings saw three up three down for Eagles with a spectacular catch and double play by Matilda Packer. The third innings saw Squaws start at the top of their line up, and Ella Simpson smashing a two run homerun to left field. Codee Wheare had a nice two base hit to left to score a run. Pitcher Kaianne Colbung Ware for Eagles took a nice catch for one out, however the fast paced running and safe hitting Squaws team managed to score the maximum 5 runs for the innings. Time and game was then called.
B Grade
Roadrunners def Shields 4-1
The weather started to take a turn for the worse with increased winds and rain approaching.
Roadies were first to take to the batter's box. Tanya Habner starting the game with a cracking hit straight through the gap between left and centre fielders and bringing her all the way around with a home run.
Bronwyn Warland getting onto first, Brooke Neindorf up to bat next with one of her special bunts, which landed her on third base and getting her teammate home after the pressure got to Tigers.
After three strikes from Tara Welsh, Tigers got their first out. Donna Bowey took to the batter's box straight over second base allowing her to get safe to first base and giving her teammate the opportunity to get home.
Heather Lawson was up to bat getting safe to first but not allowing enough room for Donna Bowey to make it to second base, and Tigers got their second out. Melissa Shadwell & Jessica Noske then both managed to get safe hits, but didn't progress any further with Tara Welsh's second strike out Tigers got another and final out for that inning.
Tigers turn to have a bat, but Roadies started their fielding strong with a put out at one, by Tayna Habner and Brooke Neindorf then followed by a dropped third strike out that was thrown to first, before the runner made it to the base.
Alicia Walker had a cracking hit out to left, pushing the runners around to score their first run. Tanya Habner pitched another strikeout to bring the end to the Tigers batting.
Top of the second dig the score was close on 3-1, with Roadies currently leading. Tigers taking the field again, it wasn't long before they got their first with a great catch by shortstop not allowing Tanya Habner to get very far this dig sending her back to the bench.
Bronwyn Warland up to bat next, with a cracking hit out to right field giving Roadies their second home run for the day. Tigers kept their fielding tight with a second out, from short stop assistance throw to first not allowing the batter to get on the base.
Lily O'Leary was up next with a good safe hit out to left field allowing her to get onto first base, however this was short-lived with Tigers taking their third out at first after being hit. Roadies only scoring one run, thanks to Bronwyn's beautiful home run in their second dig.
Tigers back in the batting box, but Roadies keeping the fielding tight and starting off strong again with the first batter out at first thanks to Tanya Habners's quick reaction and getting it to Brooke Neindorf before the batter reached the bag.
Tanya then sent another batter to the bench with a strikeout. Talithia Wetra pierced the ball over the infield to get on base, then followed by a walk, but before Tigers got any further around Roadies got their third out at first base again.
Top of the third dig, Tigers were left runless and Roadies on four. Heather Lawson starting in the batters, but wasn't able to get onto first with Tigers taking their first out. Mel Shadwell & Jessica Noske both had safe outfield hits; however Tigers kept a tight field again with another two outs by their right fielder Talitha Wetra & their catcher Shannon Carr, leaving Roadies scoreless this dig.
The weather finally took centre stage, and everyone felt its presence, leaving players huddling under the shades to seek shelter from the howling wind and piercing raindrops. Each team hanging onto their shades waiting it out. Eventually it eased up allowing Roadies to begin their third dig in the field.
It wasn't long before Tanya Habner sent the first batter back to the bench again with a strikeout, followed by another out by third baser Donna Bowey with a smooth throw to first baser Brooke Neindorf and finally their last out for the dig by shortstop Lily O'Leary with a excellent catch on a fly ball.
Top of the fourth dig Tigers with another scoreless dig and Roadies on four. Tigers catcher Shannon Carr took a beautiful catch to a foul ball giving them their first out for the dig. Next batter hit a safe outfield hit getting her on first base, however wasn't long after that Tigers took their second out at first base, picked up and thrown by Tara Welsh.
Runners on second and third the next batter came out swinging with a great hit to centre field getting two of her teammates home. The next two batters both had safe hits getting around to second and third base. Tanya Habner soon brings them both home with her safe hit. After a few more batters, the bases were loaded with two outs, Tigers just needing one more to end Roadies batting.
But true to Roadies style they continued to bat and run bases well after two down managing to get another 16 runs in after 2 outs. Eventually Tigers took their last out before it was called time and game.
Due to not reaching the bottom of the 4th dig Roadies reverted back, but still taking the win.
B Grade
Squaws def Eagles 30-2
Daranee 'Oui' Kanplong started Eagles batting innings with a safe hit. Some aggressive base running saw her sneaking around the bases and into scoring position.
Two runs were scored in Eagles at bat. The red and white girls were fired up and ready to bat. Patience in the batter's box and a nicely timed hit producing a homerun for Jakoda Skinn. Squaws girls batting like a well-oiled machine and produced a massive 13 runs for their innings before three outs were made by Eagles.
Eagles second bat was short, sharp and shiny, with Susie Scanlon getting a strikeout and an assist to help her side with the three outs needed. A whopping home run hit to left by Scanlon added to runs to her team's growing tally. Fowler followed suit with a smashing hit to centre scoring two runs also.
Some great team batting and very well placed hits helped Squaws to add 10 runs to their tally. A little rain interrupted play but Eagles regrouped after the break and the three outs were made.
The third innings saw a pitching change for Squaws so Eagles girls had to re adjust in the box. With runners on base Eagles struggled to penetrate the slick squaws fielders and couldn't manage to add any more runs to their total.
Squaws third at bat saw them finding the gaps in Eagles field and getting runners on base and crossing home plate. Veteran Jennie-Lee TeWano showing them how it's done with a cracking hit to centre resulting in a grand slam adding four runs to her team's total before time and game was called.
A GRADE
The weather made itself known drenching the field and all players 10 minutes before the game was scheduled to start and refused to let up, therefore for the safety of the players the difficult decision was made to call off the game due to washout.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.