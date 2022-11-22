Free self-defence workshops for women will be run in Port Lincoln which will work to help women improve their self-defence and capabilities as well as increase their self confidence.
November is the month to mark the UN's 16 Days of Activism and start a conversation about gender-based violence.
To celebrate this and start a conversation about gender based violence in November, The Women's Wellbeing and Safety Centre has worked with Port Lincoln City Council to present the free self-defence workshops for women by Females Fighting Forward.
The workshops will be held in the Media Room at the Nautilus Theatre on Tuesday November 29 at 11am and again at 7pm.
These sessions will run for around 75 minutes. Orange is the colour chosen to represent 16 days of Activism as it symbolises a brighter future where gender is not used as an excuse for violence.
Other local 16 days of activism events include the Zonta 'Orange' Dinner on November 11, the lighting of the silos orange, and the Beach Bakery selling orange finger buns.
Females Fighting Forward was established in 2013 by Martial Arts expert, Carly Gangell.
Ms Gangell has stated she was following her desire to help women improve their self-defence capabilities and increase their self-confidence in starting the initiative.
Her programs have provided thousands of women with important self-defence skills and knowledge surrounding street safety and personal protection since the inception.
They have been taught in schools, sporting clubs, businesses and community organisations. Ms Gangell has trained in martial arts for 20 years at her father's gym.
Her experience ranges across several styles of Martial Arts, and she has a particular interest in Self Defence Training and Muay Thai.
Ms Gangell has had a successful fight career having been a former world champion in the IFMA division.
She travelled interstate and internationally for both training and competition.
Tickets for the Zonta 'Orange' dinner are available at www.satickets.com.au Visit: http://www.femalesfightingforward.com.au/
Contact Kristen for bookings/enquiries to the free sessions on 0473 431 322
