'Females Fighting Forward' bring free workshops to Port Lincoln to help women

Updated November 22 2022 - 4:46pm, first published 2:02pm
'Females Fighting Forward' founder Carly Gangell - Free self-defence workshops for women will be run in Port Lincoln which will work to help women improve their self-defence and capabilities as well as increase their self confidence. Picture supplied.

Free self-defence workshops for women will be run in Port Lincoln which will work to help women improve their self-defence and capabilities as well as increase their self confidence.

Local News

