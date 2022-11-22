Fishing report: What's biting and where

22 November 2022
West Coast
This week on the West Coast mulloway fishers have been struggling along the dog fence and Yalata, with weather and the fishing being slow. Small mulloway have been landed but there have been no reports of any recent big ones. Bi-catch such as gummies, salmon and the odd shark have been keeping people busy over the quiet periods. Venus Bay has good whiting up to 42cm and some good size salmon lurking around the sheltered bays and beaches. Offshore Scales Bay and Elliston small tuna to 5kg have been seen and caught but the schools are very small and flighty. Salmon to 4kg have been caught off most surf beaches from Drummond to Elliston.
Coffin Bay
In the bay there is plenty of whiting, but the average size is quite small. The oyster racks and scattered white holes along Dutton and the brothers has been good but make sure to measure them as there can be a lot of undersize ones around this time of year. Plenty of salmon trout and the odd flathead has been caught around the rockier bottom in the bay. Farm beach whiting are still fishing well in close and up around seasick bay the deeper water has had better sized fish and the odd gummy landed on the whiting lines. Offshore small tuna have been seen around the hummocks and perforated island but their only about 2 to 5kg. The bottom bouncing has been good on most offshore reefs for nannies, morwong and the odd samson. Looks like there might be a break in the weather this week so that might be your chance to get out there and have a crack
Port Lincoln
In the bay whiting fishing has been slow the foreshore has been the most consistent late afternoon, but the proper has been slow with the odd fish caught. Squid are getting caught just not in huge numbers the town jetty, billy lights point, and snapper rocks has been the most productive and the north shore as well as around Boston Island for the boat fishos. Down the passage, Taylors landing and thistle has had good reports of whiting up to 45cm and some big squid in closer on the shallow reef. Offshore not much has been heard due to the weather lately but should be plenty of reef reefs around offshore lumps when the weather allows.
Tumby Bay
Due to the jetty being closed there are no reports from there but there is still plenty of other land-based spots. Off the rocks around the island squid have been caught in the afternoons and some good-sized garfish and tommies. The odd whiting and flathead has been caught off ski beach also on the high tides when it's not too murky. Out the group the whiting fishing has been fantastic with some big ones up to 56cm getting caught. Keep in mind these are the big breeders so releasing them is always a good option. The squidding has been good around most islands and reefs also.
Port Neill
The town jetty has been producing some good squid during the day on the high tide as well as some big garfish and tommies in the afternoons. No reports from any boat fishos but there should be plenty of whiting and other species around especially after this big blow recently.
