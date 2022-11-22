In the bay there is plenty of whiting, but the average size is quite small. The oyster racks and scattered white holes along Dutton and the brothers has been good but make sure to measure them as there can be a lot of undersize ones around this time of year. Plenty of salmon trout and the odd flathead has been caught around the rockier bottom in the bay. Farm beach whiting are still fishing well in close and up around seasick bay the deeper water has had better sized fish and the odd gummy landed on the whiting lines. Offshore small tuna have been seen around the hummocks and perforated island but their only about 2 to 5kg. The bottom bouncing has been good on most offshore reefs for nannies, morwong and the odd samson. Looks like there might be a break in the weather this week so that might be your chance to get out there and have a crack

