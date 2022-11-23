House of the Week | Esplanade opportunity

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
Whether it's your home away from home, a full-time lifestyle or an investment to add to your portfolio, here is your opportunity to secure a prime piece of Coffin Bay real estate in a sought after esplanade location.
Well established and beautifully maintained the home comprises of a main bedroom, complete with built in wardrobe's, reverse cycle air-conditioning and ensuite, plus three further bedrooms of generous proportion. The main bathroom is centrally positioned and features a bath, shower, vanity and a separate toilet.
Cook up a storm in the well appointed kitchen, offering plenty of storage, quality appliances, walk in pantry and breakfast bar. The adjoining dining room is the perfect place to relax or entertain guests whilst the kids enjoy the space of the separate lounge at the front of the home. Step on up to the spacious rumpus room with bar offering an easy entertaining space with access to the outdoor undercover patio.
Set on approximately 805m2 corner allotment, it provides good access for boats and extra vehicles. A carport plus 11m x 6m shed offers great vehicle accommodation and valuable storage. With rainwater plumbed to the kitchen, 6kw solar system, extensive paving, beautifully landscaped lawns and well maintained gardens this home leaves nothing to do except move in and enjoy the views.
