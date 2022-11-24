Port Lincoln students get lesson on road safety

Port Lincoln primary school students have received lessons in road safety from the state's peak automotive body this week.
The RAA visited students from Port Lincoln Primary School, Kirton Point Primary School, St Joseph's School, Port Lincoln Special School, Tumby Bay Area School and Port Neill and Ungarra primary schools.
"Young children can be especially vulnerable on our roads unless we equip them with the road skills and knowledge they need to stay safe around traffic," RAA's Ben Haythorpe said.
Students received a 45-minute road safety lesson tailored to their year level and were instructed by a qualified RAA educator alongside their usual teacher. The lessons align to the Australian curriculum.
"Early year students in Reception to Year 2 practice crossing the road safely, while students in years 3-5 investigate ways to keep themselves safe as a pedestrian and when using wheeled devices," Mr Haythorpe said.
"For the senior year students the focus is on learning to make safe choices on and around roads."
Mr Haythorpe said rural roads presented a greater risk.
"Statistics consistently show most fatal road crashes occur on rural roads, so it's vital we drive home that road safety message to our regional communities in the Eyre Peninsula," he said.
In 2021 there were 94 fatal crashes on South Australian roads. So far this year there have been 60.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.