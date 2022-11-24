Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln students get lesson on road safety

November 24 2022 - 7:30pm
Port Lincoln Primary School students and teacher, back row Jessica Shaw, Asha Clements and RAA Educator Sally Hayward. Front row, Ari-Jae Weetra, Kai Cunningham and Jordy Parker. Picture supplied.

Port Lincoln primary school students have received lessons in road safety from the state's peak automotive body this week.

