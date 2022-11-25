Port Lincoln Times

Flinders Highway roadworks 14 weeks behind due to bad weather

Updated November 25 2022 - 6:02pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roadworks and closures at the intersection of Pound Lane and the Flinders Highway in September 2022. Picture by Google Maps.

Upgrades works to the Flinders Highway are 14 weeks behind schedule due to ongoing wet weather, Lower Eyre Council has revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.