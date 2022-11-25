Flinders Highway roadworks 14 weeks behind due to bad weather

Upgrades works to the Flinders Highway are 14 weeks behind schedule due to ongoing wet weather, Lower Eyre Council has revealed.
"In the 90 days since the last update there has been 58 days where the project has experienced rain, as such the contraction programme is now a total 14 weeks behind schedule," council said in a statement.
The current section of work between Cockatoo Road and Pound Lane/Chapman Road was now likely to have its roadway sealed around December 8-14, with clearer weather forecast.
Once the section has been sealed it will be opened to traffic, albeit at reduced speed, council said.
With the improving conditions the contractor will commence the pavement works in the Pound/Chapman/Flinders intersection.
These works will be undertaken under traffic control with traffic lights being used while the works are occurring.
Council Chief Executive Officer Delfina Lanzilli said while the project's grant funding was saving council and ratepayers a significant amount of money, the conditions of the grant meant that work had to commence through the winter months to meet funding timelines.
"Council and the contractor would like to thank the residents for their patience during the construction works and we apologise for the inconvenience caused," Ms Lanzilli said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.