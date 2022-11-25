Gallery: Zonta high tea fundraiser

Zonta of Lower Eyre gathered for a high tea this month to raise money for breast care nurses across Australia.
The event was attended by 68 people seated at 17 tables, who enjoyed savouries and sweets brought by locals from Tumby Bay and Cummins.
The event was part of McGrath Breastcare Foundation Month. Guest speaker was Michelle Lydeamore, a local nurse qualified in breast care assistance. She encouraged all ladies to book a breast x-ray in the van at Port Lincoln.
The fine china tea sets were supplied by Christine Charlton, with the oldest two sets dating back to the 1880s. Robyn Modra supplied the themed floral arrangements.
At the change of courses Cheralyn Noske and Christine played a Seekers medley whilst Tahlia sang.
Wines were given as door and chair prizes and the Wine Selection Raffle raised $365.
A very happy, talkative group supported the fundraiser which brought in $2650 for the McGrath Foundation.
