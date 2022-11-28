A draft Poonindie Cemetery Management Plan that will work to preserve the site's cultural and heritage values is up for public consultation.
District Council of Lower Eyre has stated the plan determines future maintenance requirements and construction priorities.
Its been noted by the organisation that the plan proposes to identify interment sites with markers, establish a "more prevalent" entrance gate and install signage, establish rabbit-proof fencing around the whole cemetery, and formalise car parking and a walking path.
Also in the plan is a proposal to install a "gazebo-style" shelter which would be used as place of reflection. The plan also looks at landscaping and ground surface improvements.
Council's chief executive officer Delfina Lanzilli said the draft plan was a "step forward" in "beautifying" the area and recognising its worth to the local community.
"Council staff have worked with interested community members to create this draft plan, and Flinders University to undertake geotechnical surveying," Ms Lanzilli said.
"We hope people are responsive and can provide helpful feedback on what is a much-loved piece of our district."
The plan is available on council's website - www.lowereyrepeninsula.sa.gov.au/
Submissions close at 5pm, December 14 and be emailed to mail@dclep.sa.gov.au or sent to PO Box 41, Cummins SA 5631.
