Port Lincoln Times

Lower Eyre council's Poonindie Cemetery Management Plan put out for public consultation

Updated November 28 2022 - 5:27pm, first published 12:09pm
District Council of Lower Eyre Peninsula's draft Poonindie Cemetery Management Plan that will work to preserve the site's cultural and heritage values is up for public consultation.

A draft Poonindie Cemetery Management Plan that will work to preserve the site's cultural and heritage values is up for public consultation.

