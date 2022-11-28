Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln Golf Club foresome decided through Sunday event

By Ross Sharrad
Updated November 28 2022 - 4:55pm, first published 12:11pm
Winners of the Port Lincoln Golf Club Mixed and Men's Foursomes on Sunday were Taylor Ford (left), Elaine Pierik, Carolyn Cocks and Mike Freeman. Picture supplied.

Port Lincoln Golf Club had a busy week, which involved the club hosting its annual Club Mixed and Men's Foursomes on Sunday.

