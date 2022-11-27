Charlton defeated Southern Eyre by 145 runs in round seven of Port Lincoln cricket.
The final scores between Charlton and Southern Eyre were 10/107 (36.2) to 6/252 (45).
Roger Puckridge made the most runs for Southern Eyre with 77 runs. Highest run scorer for Charlton was Jack Shanley with 26.
Will Charlton took the most wickets for Southern Eyre with four, while Nick Wright and Connor Madden had the most for Charlton with two each.
Wayback had the win over Tod River by one run at Centenary Oval, as the final scores were 2/93 (19.4) to 10/92 (33.5).
Billy Campbell made the most for Wayback with 36 runs, while Zac Mullins had 32 for Tod River.
Marc Eckert took the most wickets for Wayback with four, while Zac Mullins took both wickets for Tod River.
Tasman had the bye.
