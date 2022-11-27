Port Lincoln Times

Charlton victorious over Southern Eyre by 145 runs at Port Lincoln cricket

Updated November 28 2022 - 4:08pm, first published 10:00am
Charlton defeated Southern Eyre by 145 runs in round seven of Port Lincoln cricket.

