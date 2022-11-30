Port Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and Tourism has passed on ideas this festive season on how business owners can best promote their products and services, which would include building their online platforms and advertising on social media as well as joining in with local events such as the Christmas pageant and markets on the foreshore.
Chair of the Port Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Sharni-Marie Barney said it was important for the Chamber to continue to support local businesses coming into the festive season.
"We are always looking at ways to attract more people into the city during this time as well as encouraging people to be spending locally in the amazing shops and businesses that we have in our local community," Ms Barney said.
"It is all too easy at this time of year when everyone is so busy to just revert to online shopping and I just want to remind people that we do have so many amazing businesses in our local community who do really appreciate your support."
Ms Barney said the Chamber can help businesses find ways that they can best utilise the online space to promote their products and services, so that people who are shopping online can still have access to local goods.
"That is a really important message I think that businesses do not just rely on foot traffic but are also looking for those opportunities online to promote themselves," Ms Barney said.
Ms Barney said the Christmas pageant was set for December 10 for a 3pm start, which would roll into an afternoon of activities on Port Lincoln foreshore.
She said there would be Christmas markets on the foreshore set up afterwards and carols on the foreshore as the chamber has combined with the churches of Port Lincoln.
"We are encouraging businesses to stay open that afternoon because we are expecting a large amount of people to be coming into town from outside of Port Lincoln," Ms Barney said.
Ms Barney said the Chamber is encouraging businesses to enter a float in the pageant.
"We usually have 1000s of people lining the streets of Port Lincoln and it is a good chance for businesses to get some free marketing exposure by putting a float in the pageant," Ms Barney said.
Ms Barney said the chamber would also be running a new years eve fire works display with the focus of attracting and keeping more tourists in the city as well as bringing more people in from the broader region.
Ms Barney said the Chamber was encouraging business owners to get in front of people this holiday season - utilising online tools like social media and social media advertisements.
"We want business owners to make sure all of their website information is up to date and their google for business listing is up to date and then utilise other marketing tools as well," Ms Barney said.
Ms Barney said the Chamber was encouraging business owners to connect with Tourism and the Information Centre who could help with directing tourists to their business.
She said the chamber would encourage business owners to be proactive in their thinking, perhaps even looking at ways to partner with accommodation properties, restaurants and other hospitality venues or tourism businesses.
"It is about thinking more creatively about how businesses can be proactive in exposing themselves to the opportunity of a large amount of people who we expect to see this year in our region," Ms Barney said.
"With no COVID-19 restrictions this year we are expecting the visitor numbers to be good."
Ms Barney said the Chamber also has some connection with farmers throughout the region who have said it could be a record harvest this year for the agricultural industry.
"That will have some beneficial flow on affects into our community in Port Lincoln as well," Ms Barney said.
"Our focus for next year continues to be empowering businesses around growth and stability as well as building a sustainable economy for our region."
