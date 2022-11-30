Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and Tourism connects with businesses

By Lachlan Smith
Updated November 30 2022 - 1:49pm, first published 11:00am
Port Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and Tourism chair Sharni-Marie Barney said that getting involved in the Christmas Pageant and Christmas Markets would be a great opportunity for business owners to showcase their products and services to visitors and the community. Picture supplied.

Port Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and Tourism has passed on ideas this festive season on how business owners can best promote their products and services, which would include building their online platforms and advertising on social media as well as joining in with local events such as the Christmas pageant and markets on the foreshore.

