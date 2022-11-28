Port Lincoln Times

Roadies take win over Eagles by seven in b grade Port Lincoln softball

Updated November 28 2022 - 4:49pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annabelle Bowey looks to play a shot for Road Runners. Picture Jack Davies.

Shields defeated Squaws by four in b grade Port Lincoln softball this week, while Roadies had a big win over the eagles, as they took the win by seven in the b grade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.