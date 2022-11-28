Shields defeated Squaws by four in b grade Port Lincoln softball this week, while Roadies had a big win over the eagles, as they took the win by seven in the b grade.
Shields def Squaws 11-7
In blustery conditions, Squaws were first with the bat.
Shields fielders were clean only allowing one run to pass home plate. When Shields had their turn with the bat, Zoey Muller hit a whopper getting her to third base.
Squaws fielders kept it tight shutting them down to have another bat. With eager batters and wind blowing the right way, there were a lot of foul balls hit before they finally found the field.
Shannon Carr at short stop wasn't letting anything through, mopping up every ball that came and whipping it across the diamond to beat the runners.
Squaws then struggled a little on the pitching plate and smart batting from Shields, allowed them to score again.
Squaws kept fighting hard, finally getting balls to slip through the Shields fielders closing the score gap.
Shields continuing their momentum with smart, patient batting had them score runs at every turn with the bat to win the game.
Best in the Field was Shannon Carr with six outs.
Best with the bat from Shields was Shannon Carr with two from four and Zoey Muller with two from three (including a three-base hit).
Best with the Bat from Squaws was Marlee Anderson with two from two and Jennie-Lee TeWano with two from three.
Roadies def Eagles 16 - 9
Roadies start in the batting box, after a good hit to left field and two steals Tanya Habner finished up on third base.
Bronwyn Warland getting her teammate home with a good hit out to centre field. Brooke Neindorf showed off her beautiful bunting skills getting her safe to first.
Lily O'Leary with a safe hit to third leaving Roadies where they were and made it safe to first base.
Roadies did well in finding the gaps bringing in the runs, seeing seven cross home before it was called side away.
Eagles first up to bat Jesse Sewer with a huge home run that went straight through the gap between left and centre field to open their account.
Unfortunately the excitement was short lived before Roadies got one, two and three consecutive outs.
Top of dig two Roadies up 7-1. Roadies finding the gaps again, but not long before Eagles third base Kira Picken's clean glove sore Eagles take three outs with only two crossing the home plate.
Eagles Daranee Kanplong safe hit and making it to first, then a safe steal to second.
After a dropped third strike Rhani Wiseman made it safe to first, while Daranee Kanplong added another run to Eagles account.
Lily O'Leary fielded well making two consecutive outs at second base and the final one out at third base on a forced run.
Top of dig three Roadies still on top 9-2. Anabell Bowey starting the dig off for Roadies with a safe hit to shortstop getting onto first.
Followed by a good hit by Tanya Habner and Lily O'Leary getting two runs in before Eagles tightened up their fielding.
Jesse Sewer taking a great catch out at centre field for their first out, followed by an out at first and finally a catch at third base.
Roadies geared back up to take the field with only two runs home.
Back at the top of the batting order Jesse Sewer up to bat for Eagles getting safe on first after another outfield hit.
After a K2 from Tanya Habner Roadies see their first out, shortly followed by another out on batters five and six, but not before Jesse Sewer snuck home.
Top of dig four Roadies still up on 11-3. Donna Bowey up first to bat getting safe onto first.
There was great quick fielding Eagles took their first two outs before, but not before Donna Bowey snuck across the home plate.
Brownwyn Warland showing the young ones how it is done with a cracking home run bringing her and Tanya Habner across home plate, before Eagles take their third out with a good catch by Racheal McFarlane.
Roadies pitcher Tanya Habner made quick work of sending the first three batters straight back to the bench two being K2'd and after a good pickup and throw to first.
Roadies head in for another bat. Eagles kept their fielding tight, in dig five leaving Roadies scoreless.
Top of dig six, top of the batting order again for Roadies.
Two safe hits and getting onto base, Brooke Neindorf again showing off her bunting skills.
Although this time it did not not quiet work for her, but due to errors in the field the out allowed both teammates prior to cross home.
Again with tight fielding Eagles take their second and third out.
Eagles back up for the final time, seeing Rebecca Madden, Sophie McFarlane and amp; Jesse Sewer cross the plate before Time and Game was called.
Eagles putting up a good fight and stayed in the game.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.