Roadies had a huge win over Eagles in Port Lincoln a grade softball, the final scores 31-7, while Squaws took the win over Shields by eight.
Squaws def Shields 16-8
After having two weeks off due to bad weather conditions Squaws and Shields faced off once again.
Squaws started on fire in the batting box with seven safe outfield hits scoring six runs.
Shields tried to respond but the first three batters were retired when Squaws youngster Kia Bascomb whipped one across the diamond to get a stealing runner.
Returning to the field, Shields tightened with Eliza Hartwich positioned perfectly to catch two of the three outs. A scoreless innings for both teams, saw both teams dig deep in the next.
The third at bat for Squaws had another four hits smashed to the outfield and two more safe hits to bring in four more runs.
Shields turn with the bat had them finally pick some gaps with three outfield hits, bringing in their first runs for the game.
With a great relay to second base and a fly ball to Claire Norsworthy at left field, the tally of runs for shields stopped at three.
In the fourth, Squaws batters were finding outfield gaps for single base hits, but Shyane McDonald unloaded for a massive home run bringing in runners.
More flyballs being held up in the wind were gobbled up by Eliza Hartwich to make all three outs for the innings.
Shields final bat saw them use their patience, pick some gaps and run hard around the bases to score five runs bringing their total to eight.
Best in the Field for Squaws was Alana Jantke with three strikeouts and one assist. Best in Field for Shields was Eliza Hartwich with seven outs.
Best at Bat for Squaws was Ella Blewit with three from three and Shyane McDonald with three from four (including one homerun). Best at Bat for Shields was Taylor Darby with two from three.
Roadies def Eagles 31 - 7
Roadrunners start the game in the batting box while Eagles take the field.
Roadies Tessa Rusden up to the plate first with starting with a walk to first, however it wasn't long before Eagles take three outs, leaving Roadies scoreless on their first bat.
Katie Wells up first for Eagles, opening with a two bagger, followed by Billie Jenkins and amp; Darenee Kanplong getting two home after many fielding errors by Roadies, before Jacqui Johncock with a cracking home run hit to clear the bases.
After a quick rev up by the coach Roadies tighten their fielding and get their three consecutive outs including a K2 by Jess Jolly.
Roadies back in the batting box eager to make up for their first dig and rocky start to their fielding.
Nine crossing the home plate before Eagles pitcher Jacqui Johncock's strike out giving them their first out followed by two more consecutive outs, but not before two more Roadies sneak home.
Ella Wiseman up first to face Jess Jolly in dig two, opening with a great hit out to right field, but Kiara Newman too good with the glove Roadies get their first out, followed by another good pick up and throw from short stop getting their second out and finally finishing off the dig with another K2 by Jess Jolly.
Top of dig three, Roadies in the lead with a score of 11 - 4.
Tanya Habner up second to bat with a great hit out to left field and with Brooke Matcham sneak steals and quick feet she crosses home and leaves Tanya Habner at second base.
With a runner at first and second base Kasha Judge takes the plate and hits a beautiful two bagger out to centre field getting two of her teammates home.
Siann Cross up to bat with a safe hit past short stop getting to first shortly folded by Eagles first out, but with good running and bases stealing Siann Cross, sneaks home after a dropped ball by Eagles catcher.
Eagles then put a stop to the runners getting two consecutive outs at first base. Daranee Kanplong up first with a safe hit getting to first.
After one, two, three strikes Jess Jolly sent Roadies first and second out straight back to the bench, shortly followed by another out at first, leaving Eagles scoreless again in dig three.
Top of dig four Roadies slowly creeping again with a 16 - 4 lead. Back at the top of the batting order, Tessa starts with a smashing three bagger hit.
Eagles Jacqui Johncock had a beautiful throw up to first assisting in getting their first out. Eagles take their second out at first again, but not before four runners cross the home plate.
After some great base running and a magnificent home run by Tessa Rusden, Roadies see another three cross home clearing the bases.
Jess Jolly finding the gap between left and centre field getting safe to third and getting two of her teammates home.
Back at the top of the batting line up again Roadies see another six cross home before Eagles get their final out.
Roadies take the field giving Eagles one last chance to score some runs, but unfortunately it wasn't before Roadies got their first two outs thanks to Tanya Habner clean catching at third base.
Eagles Katie Wells and Daranee Kanplong with great hits allowing two teammates two cross the plate with a third followed by great base running and sneaking home, while the pressure was on to throw to first base.
Roadies take their third and final out for the day to end the game.
