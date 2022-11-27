Port Lincoln Times

Roadies win by 24 over Eagles in Port Lincoln a grade softball

Updated November 28 2022 - 4:49pm, first published 10:30am
Roadies had a huge win over Eagles in Port Lincoln a grade softball, the final scores 31-7, while Squaws took the win over Shields by eight.

