Squaws took the win by five over Shields in under 16 Port Lincoln softball, while Roadies won by six over the Eagles.
Squaws def Shields 10-5
With each team having one win over each other, the teams squared up to see who gets the bragging rights.
Squaws opened the game with the batting scoring two runs but Shields pitcher Aimee Colbung-Ware was on fire striking out two batters.
In a game of pitchers, Squaws pitcher Ella Simpson also was finding the zone well striking out two batters and being involved in the third out for the innings.
Squaws batters found some gaps in the field with some safe hits before Ella Simpson smashed a big home run scoring three runs.
Aimee Colbung-Ware kept nailing her pitches striking out three of the Squaws batters, returning them back into the field.
Shields batters then showed some patience scoring their first run before being shut down by the Squaws fielders with Briley Green taking an awesome catch at third base.
At their final bat Squaws also showed patience in the batting box scoring two more runs before the outs were made.
Airlie Hartwich stepped up for her team, sending a ripper homerun to centerfield. Accompanied by some walks, the innings had them add four runs to their total.
Squaws Best in Field was Ella Simpson with two strikeouts. Shields Best in Field was Aimee Colbung-Ware with six Strikeouts.
Squaws Best with the Bat was Ella Simpson with three from three (including a home run and three-base hit). Shields Best with the Bat was Airlie Hartwich with one from one (with that being a homerun).
Roadies def Eagles 13-7
Roadies starting the game off in the batter's box and Eagles take the field.
Roadies started strong with the first batter Tanayah D'Agostini getting safe at first followed by a cracking home run hit by Jessica Woolford, putting two on the scorebook.
Charlotte Atkins was up next with a safe hit, leaving her alone on the bases.
Lani Newman with a great hit out to left field, but Rebecca Madden too quick with the glove and throw.
This was Eagles first and second out in a double play to second base. Batter's six, seven and eight all safe on bases.
Eagles gain their third out after their pitcher Kaianne Colbung-Ware's quick reflexes and throw to first base.
Eagles turn to take to the batter's box. Unfortunately this was short lived with Roadies pitcher Tanayah D'Agostini on fire with two pick up and throws to first and a caught air ball.
Roadies first two batter's safe on bases followed by another cracker home run by Jessica Woolford, adding three more runs to the scorebook.
Batters four and five safe on first and second base, although the pitcher with a good pick up and throw to third base Eagles get their first out for dig two.
Batter seven with a safe, bases are loaded. With Kaianne Colbung-Ware good pitching Eagles get their second out by K2.
Roadies score another two runs after a safe hit and 'four ball' walk, giving them five home, therefore Eagles turn to bat.
Eagles eager to make up for the first dig, with a safe hit, followed by a great home run by Ella Wiseman that went straight over left fields head, putting two runs in the scorebook.
Batter's three and four safe on bases. Rebecca Madden had a good hit out to left field, allowing her teammate to cross the home plate.
Roadies tighten up their fielding not allowing any more runs through home, getting one, two and three consecutive outs.
Top of the third dig Roadies were up eight - four. Roadies building momentum starting with two safe hits and one crossing home.
Batter's three, four and amp; five safe on bases, leaving bases loaded. After another good hit Roadies see another cross home plate.
Eagles pitcher sending batter six straight back to the bench for their first out. Roadies see another two cross home plate, giving them five runs and calling side.
Eagles with a rocky start to dig three with the first batter being first out after a good catch by Tanayah D'Agostini. Quick to make up for it though with batter two Sophie McFarlane hitting beautiful home run.
Ella Wiseman with a safe hit, but after batter four Roadies see their second out at first. With batters six and seven walked, bases are loaded and the pressure seems to show after a miss throw to first allowing Eagles to sneak two across the home plate.
Tanayah D'Agostini with another strike out, roadies see their final out for dig three.
Top of dig four starts with a safe hit, followed by another cracking home run by Jessica Woolford.
Although a huge effort and great achievement by Jessica Woolford those did not count as it was called time and game.
