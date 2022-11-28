Port Lincoln Times

Squaws beat Shields by five in Port Lincoln under 16 softball

Updated November 28 2022 - 4:49pm, first published 1:00pm
Squaws took the win by five over Shields in under 16 Port Lincoln softball. Picture Shutterstock.

Squaws took the win by five over Shields in under 16 Port Lincoln softball, while Roadies won by six over the Eagles.

Local News

