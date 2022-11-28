Port Lincoln Times

Boat Supplies defeat Yumbah Aquaculture at Port Lincoln Friday night tennis

Updated November 30 2022 - 7:21am, first published November 29 2022 - 10:03am
Port Lincoln Tennis Association got through a full week of tennis for the first time for the season.

