Port Lincoln Tennis Association got through a full week of tennis for the first time for the season.
Big thank you to Shillabeer Crane Hire, PS Electrical and Richardson Electrical that came to the clubs rescue at short notice to fix lights ready for the Friday Night tennis it was really appreciated.
Juniors are reminded to get their entries in for the Whyalla junior tournament which closes today. This is a great way to get your UTR ranking up with entries expected from across the region.
Friday Night Tennis
Port Lincoln Boat Supplies nine sets 80 games defeated Yumbah Aquaculture seven sets 57 games
In the opening round Nathan Beljon and Juan Roso got their teams campaign underway with a win in the tiebreak.
Andrew Casanova and Matt Bailey hit straight back for their team to level the scores. In the ladies doubles Emily Rowe and Megan Aird worked hard in their match to win 7-5.
Charlotte Nicholls and Kerry Cabot had too much power for their opponents to give their team a nine game advantage going into the singles round.
Nathan Beljon would be the only singles winner for the men for his team with the Bailey men to strong for their opponents and Casanova continuing his good form from the doubles. For the women both teams recorded two wins each.
In the final round Yumbah Aquaculture tried to keep in the match with wins to Drew Tonkin and Megan Aird and when Nathan Beljon and Bernie McQuillan played precision tennis their team was back in the match.
This was when Port Lincoln Boat Supplies stepped up the pressure with Mitchell Bailey and Kerry Cabot putting in a solid performance to win their match but it was the efforts of Andrew Casanova and Tarnia Rowley who sealed the win for their team
Best players Andrew Casanova and Nathan Beljon
Sportspower Superstore 13 sets 90 games defeated Port Lincoln Dental three sets 61 games
Best Players Darcy Goldfinch and Kerry Collins
Junior Tennis
Barty six sets 49 games defeated Alcott six sets 48 games
This was a cracker of a game from the opening match with Javier Keatley and Jack Hatzimanolis finding their groove early to record the win.
Alcott hit back through the efforts of Bella White and Jorja Povey to level the score. Alexis Povey and Cuba Vidov kept the sets rolling in for their team with a great win.
Barty were able to get the advantage going into the singles round with a convincing win to Neve Thomas and Zierra Keatley.
In the singles Javier Keatley had to dig deep winning his match in the tiebreak seven points to two. This was backed up by his doubles partner Hatzimanolis who recorded one of his best wins for the season.
Alcott rallied their team recording wins to Bella White, Jorja and Alexis Povey and when Cjuba Vidov gave his all to win his match their team was looking the goods.
This was when Neve Thomas and Zierra Keatley stepped up for their team winning in convincing style giving their team the win by one game.
McDonalds Best Player Neve Thomas
De Minaur seven sets 56 games defeated Nadal five sets 49 games
McDonalds Best Player Makai Fauser
Stosur seven sets 59 games defeated Federer five sets 43 games
McDonalds Best Player Austin Clem
Men's Monday night
Betta Home Living three sets 32 games defeated GPK Accounting three sets 27 games
In the match of the round between the two powerhouse teams of the competition this was always going to be a spectator's bonanza.
In the opening round Nathan Beljon and Andrew McCouaig played in the match of the night getting over the line in the tiebreak with hard hitting and precision shots.
Chris Baird and Andrew Casanova steadied the ship for their team winning their match and giving their team a three games advantage going into the second round.
This round will see both teams winning a set a piece 6-4 giving Betta Home Living the advantage going into the final round.
Nathan Beljon and Mitchell Bailey played a cracker of a set getting over the line with a 6-4 win.
This would not be enough with Boyd McCurry and Chris Baird winning their set in convincing style and handing their team the win.
Best player Chris Baird
Shepperd Building three sets 29 games defeated Eyre Eye Centre three sets 24 games
Best player Arley Byass
Eyre Trading six sets 39 games defeated Terry White Chemmart 0 set 23 games
Best player Jack Bascombe
The Fresh Fish Place six sets 37 games defeated EP Seafoods 0 set 17 games
Best player Joe Morris
