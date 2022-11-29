More than 7000 people in the Eyre Peninsula could be left with only one permanent resident doctor after two doctors in Cleve announced plans to leave, Rowan Ramsay told parliament last week.
The Member for Grey cited the "chronic doctor crisis" in regional Australia in calling on Minister for Health, Mark Butler, to do something about it.
The lack of doctors was hindering growth in regional areas, with five major towns on the Eyre Peninsula set to be impacted by a lack of doctors, which included Elliston, Wudinna, Cowell, Cleve and Kimba.
Mr Ramsey said he was still trying to find out when the doctors from Cleve would be leaving.
"Our services are being propped up with super expensive locum services and the impairment of long-term doctor/patient relationships is highly damaging, this is a serious crisis," Mr Ramsey said.
"In 2019 former Health Minister Greg Hunt visited the Eyre Peninsula at my request, in an effort to curb the drain of health professionals."
Mr Ramsey said the then minister committed $300,000 to help the Northern Eyre Peninsula Health Alliance develop a GP workforce strategy, which worked to attract and retain health professionals in the region.
"That report required inputs by both the State and Federal Governments and unfortunately the two elections in the first half of the year interrupted its delivery," he said.
"Mr Hunt praised the report saying it was one of the best pieces of work he had seen by local community focussed on addressing its own problems."
Mr Ramsey said shortly after the election he contacted incoming minister Mr Butler and requested he meet with the group.
"I have repeated that request on a number of occasions, and I am extremely disappointed that, as yet, six month into the job, Minister Butler still has not met with them nor responded to the report," Mr Ramsey said.
"Labor's effective scrapping of the policy preferencing placement of overseas trained doctors (OTD) into rural areas of shortage by extending the benefits to the suburbs of our capital cities has made it even more difficult for rural areas to find doctors."
Mr Ramsey said there was a long list of supports governments had put in place to equip, attract and place GPs in regional areas, although he stated the situation was "getting worse."
"Clearly something more needs to be done and I have offered suggestions as to what I think would work, but regardless, we have a problem and it is undermining the viability of our country communities," Mr Ramsey said.
"The doctor shortage is hindering growth in rural and regional areas and deters people from moving, retiring or even remaining there."
Mr Ramsey said he has called on Mr Butler to meet with the Northern Eyre Peninsula Health Alliance and discuss this report.
"Regional Australia is facing a health crisis and the Minister must act," Mr Ramsey said.
Mr Butler has been contacted for a comment.
