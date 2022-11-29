Port Lincoln Times

Rowan Ramsay has called for the 'chronic doctor crisis' in regional Australia to be fixed

Updated November 30 2022 - 7:29am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal member for Grey Rowan Ramsey has called on the Minister for Health to take action around the issues in the health sector throughout regional Australia. Picture file.

More than 7000 people in the Eyre Peninsula could be left with only one permanent resident doctor after two doctors in Cleve announced plans to leave, Rowan Ramsay told parliament last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.