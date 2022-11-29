Farmer-led research group appoints new chair

A local, farmer-owned agricultural research body has appointed 30-year farmer and farming consultant Bill Long to lead their operations.
Ag Innovation and Research Eyre Peninsula (AIR EP) appointed Mr Long chair at the organisation's recent Annual General Meeting.
AIR EP began in 2020 as an entity for farmer-driven applied research, seeking to explore and share new agricultural technologies and innovations on the Eyre Peninsula.
A statement from AIR EP said the group anticipated Mr Long would oversee the delivery in about $5 million in farmer-led research.
"What AIR EP has achieved in its first two years is astounding. Bringing together two smaller farming groups into a capable business, well equipped to service farming systems groups, manage service providers, increase networking opportunities, attract funding, the list is endless," Mr Long said.
"A lot of time has been spent developing strategies to help assist farmers increase profitability here on the Eyre Peninsula, and I look forward to assisting in the further facilitation of this."
AIR EP is the result of a merger between the Eyre Peninsula Agricultural Research Foundation (EPARF) and the Lower Eyre Ag Development Association (LEADA).
