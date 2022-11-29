Port Lincoln Times

Farmer-led research group appoints new chair

Updated November 30 2022 - 7:07am, first published November 29 2022 - 2:00pm
New AIR EP chair Bill Long. Picture supplied.

A local, farmer-owned agricultural research body has appointed 30-year farmer and farming consultant Bill Long to lead their operations.

Local News

