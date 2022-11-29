Showtime: Port Lincoln Film Festival hits town

A night at the movies it set to get a little more interesting as a selection of pictures from the Adelaide Film Festival arrives in Port Lincoln for one weekend only.
The Port Lincoln Film Festival, curated by locals Ellie Cheesman and Anna Van der Hart will show a range of short and feature-length films across five screenings from December 1-4 at the Lincoln Cinema.
Curators said the aim of the festival was to enrich the local community by showcasing different experiences had by people across Australia and the world.
"Films speak to us on a deeper level. These stories shape our worldview and teach us how to interact with each other," Ms Cheesman said
"I love what you can learn from films. Once you've seen how someone else experiences the world, or how a story unfolds, there are often parallels you can draw to your own life, and you can see things a bit differently,"
"The escapism is nice, but I think it comes back ultimately to how you experience your own world."
The curators attended the Adelaide Film Festival this year, and brought back a mix of pictures they hope will have something for everyone.
"We've got a First Nations documentary, we've got some short films with some animation, we've got some queer films, a bit of a dark comedy, a film for a younger audience, a foreign film. A bit of everything," Ms Cheesman said.
"It was pretty challenging, because all of the films were really important and really special."
Highlights from the festival this weekend include a collection of short films made in South Australia showing on Friday night. Rabbit Proof Fence star Natasha Wanganeen will attend the showing on Friday for a Q&A session promoting her featured short 'Bunker'.
Moroccan love story 'The Blue Caftan' will screen on Saturday, while on Sunday the selection includes Irish comedy 'The Banshees of Inisherin' or Belgium film 'Close'.
Close comes with a particular recommendation from Ms Chesman, who describes it as "exquisitely tender."
"As well as being visually stunning, I believe is something that everyone should see at least once in their lifetime. However, it is particularly essential for parents, teachers and school students."
The festival kicks off on Thursday night with 'Last Daughter', an Indigenous feature about personal reconciliation and healing.
Festival tickets and showtimes are available by contacting the Lincoln Cinema.
