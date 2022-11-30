City of Port Lincoln Council elected member Jack Ritchie said he was honoured to have been elected as deputy mayor for another term.
Mr Ritchie was deputy mayor last term and was nominated again at the first council meeting with the new elected members on Monday November 28.
Mr Ritchie was nominated by fellow incumbent councillor Peter Linn and it was seconded by incumbent councillor Robyn Rowsell to have Mr Ritchie voted in, as no one else was nominated.
"I really appreciate the support from my fellow councillors and I am looking forward to working with the team, including our new mayor Diana and with the new councillors," Mr Ritchie said.
"It will be good to continue on the work I have been involved in with the last council and to work with this council to confirm what the priorities will be as well."
Mr Ritchie said he was keen to see the projects that council had started last term be finalised in this term.
"We have got the playground area and the play space area down at the foreshore there which is going to be exciting to see that project finished," Mr Ritchie said.
"It will be wonderful to see how that works in with the community as they have got such a strong support from the community in that development."
Mr Ritchie said it would be good to see what the new council does when it re-looks at the future planning.
"That is going to be great to have that discussion with a diverse and enthusiastic new team," Mr Ritchie said.
"We have a good mix of a council team as some were there before and we have some really skilled and experienced new members too so it is a good mix."
Mr Ritchie said it was exciting to have the first female mayor in council's history at the helm, and that this council was also the youngest ever elected.
"Everybody will be working together collaboratively to get positive outcomes for the city," Mr Ritchie said.
"There is a great opportunity to bring those perspectives as representatives of the community together to formulate that policy in future direction as well."
Mr Ritchie said council had a good strong team of council staff and he was looking forward to continue to work with the chief executive officer Matthew Morgan.
"It is a great team of people at Council, and we share a collaborative strategic approach so that is fantastic," Mr Ritchie said.
