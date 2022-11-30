City of Port Lincoln councillor Jack Ritchie is honoured to be elected as deputy mayor for another term.
He was nominated again at the first council meeting on Monday, Nov. 28 by fellow incumbent councillor Peter Linn, seconded by incumbent councillor Robyn Rowsell. No other candidate was nominated.
"I really appreciate the support from my fellow councillors and I am looking forward to working with the team, including our new mayor Diana and with the new councillors," Mr Ritchie said. "It will be good to continue on the work I have been involved in with the last council and to work with this council to confirm what the priorities will be as well."
Mr Ritchie said he was keen to see the projects started last term be finalised in this term.
"We have got the playground area and the play space area down at the foreshore there which is going to be exciting to see that project finished," Mr Ritchie said. "It will be wonderful to see how that works in with the community as they have got such a strong support from the community in that development."
Mr Ritchie said it would be good to see what the new council did when it re-looks at the future planning.
"That is going to be great to have that discussion with a diverse and enthusiastic new team," Mr Ritchie said. "We have a good mix of a council team as some were there before and we have some really skilled and experienced new members too so it is a good mix."
Mr Ritchie said it was exciting to have the first female mayor in council's history, and that this council had the youngest elected member ever in Shania Richards.
"Everybody will be working together collaboratively to get positive outcomes for the city," Mr Ritchie said. "There is a great opportunity to bring those perspectives as representatives of the community together to formulate that policy in future direction as well."
Mr Ritchie said the council had a good strong team of staff and he looked forward to again working with chief executive officer Matthew Morgan. "It's a great team of people at council, and we share a collaborative strategic approach so that is fantastic."
