City of Port Lincoln Council vote in Jack Ritchie as deputy mayor

By Lachlan Smith
Updated December 1 2022 - 1:16pm, first published November 30 2022 - 11:00am
The new City of Port Lincoln Council elected members Robyn Roswell (left), Valerie Staunton, deputy mayor Jack Ritchie, Peter Linn, mayor Diana Mislov, Andrea Broadfoot, Karen Hollamby, Dylan Cowley and Lillian Poynter were sworn in at the first monthly meeting back. Absent Shania Richards. Picture Rob Lang Photography.
Diana Mislov was sworn in as mayor of City of Port Lincoln at the first meeting back with the new elected members. Picture Rob Lang Photography.
Incumbent councillor Jack Ritchie was voted in again as deputy mayor at the first meeting with the new board of elected members. Picture Rob Lang Photography.

City of Port Lincoln councillor Jack Ritchie is honoured to be elected as deputy mayor for another term.

