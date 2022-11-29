Tunarama will be bringing in new editions to the festival, which will include a wood chopping display, as well as the boat build and race run by Bunnings.
The Tunarama Festival will be held in Port Lincoln from Thursday January 26 to Saturday January 28.
Tunarama president Sharon Humenick said the committee were in final stages of finalising the plans, which will include old favourites such as the parade, the tuna toss, the salmon toss, the prawn toss, and the fireworks display.
"Eyre Square is going to take on a whole new look this year and that is being managed by Open Eyre Events," Ms Humenick said.
Ms Humenick said the committee is looking to have a woodchopping team from Adelaide come over to run a woodchopping display which will be a new edition.
Another returning edition would be the boat building early on Saturday morning before the parade starts, then allowing a few hours following the build for the glue to dry before the boats race in the afternoon always an exciting event to watch.
"The boat building is for all ages as parents can do it with their children and children can do it together," Ms Humenick said.
"Applications and materials are supplied by Bunnings so if people want to enter the boat building, they have to contact Bunnings and put their registration in."
She said there would be prizes for people who build the best boat and the one that stays afloat and wins the race.
"We are also going to have a fairly involved children's area this year with a lot of entertainment, as we are bringing the festival back to being a family friendly festival," Ms Humenick said.
"We will have watermelon eating, a sandcastle competition and we will be doing teddy bears picnic."
Ms Humenick said there would be street performers near the children's area who will be doing magic shows, and there would be other exhibits which will involve face painting and children's hair braiding.
She said there would also be the Little Ms and Mr competition run by Scally Wags.
Ms Humenick said it would be free to register for the parade on the Saturday this year, and people can sign up to participate in the parade through Tamarama's Facebook page or on its website.
She said people could also contact the Tunarama office to become involved.
"You can enter a float for free and we are encouraging businesses and community groups to put a float together, individuals can dress up in something colourful like a clown costume," Ms Humenick said.
"It is our 60th anniversary and we really want it to be something big and special and something to remember."
Ms Humenick said community groups and clubs have enjoyed traditionally going with a local seafood or coastal beach type themes during the parade, but she said the options are endless. Use your imagination.
She said the committee was encouraging children to become involved and decorate their bikes and enter the parade.
Ms Humenick said the festival would start after the official Australia day formalities
"Friday is going to be a very family orientated day and then of course the tuna toss, the parade and the fireworks will be on the Saturday and that is when we finish," Ms Humenick said.
"The festival is not going until the Sunday as we will give people the chance to get ready for school which goes back Monday, and people will be travelling back home."
Ms Humenick said there would still be food vendors set up on Sunday on the foreshore if people were still sticking around.
Ms Humenick said people can still look forward to live music and a variety of delicious food and wine during the 2023 Festival.
She said the committee would be finalising its program before the end of the year and releasing it through The Port Lincoln Times following Christmas in early January.
