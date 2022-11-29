Port Lincoln Times

Lots of family fun activities planned for Tunarama Festival 2023

By Lachlan Smith
Updated November 30 2022 - 1:24pm, first published 10:30am
Sharon Humenick (left), Paris Dickson and Jan Regan walk down the main street as part of the parade at Tunarama. Picture file.

Tunarama will be bringing in new editions to the festival, which will include a wood chopping display, as well as the boat build and race run by Bunnings.

