Around 40 TAFE qualifications will be free to access for eligible Eyre Peninsula locals thanks to a funding initiative opening up greater access to education and training across the state.
TAFE SA this month unveiled a selection of free, local courses available to students in Whyalla, Port Lincoln and the wider Eyre Peninsula from semester 1, 2023. Around 12,500 free places are on offer for eligible students across the state.
The free training seeks to get more people into critical fields, as part of an agreement between the state and federal government.
"Fee Free TAFE removes the fees for students undertaking much needed skills training. If anyone across the Eyre Peninsula has ever thought about undertaking study at TAFE SA now is the time to apply," TAFE SA Chief Executive, David Coltman said.
Free certificates and diplomas would be available tom eligible Eyre Peninsula students across the following areas.
TAFE SA has encouraged the following groups to apply:
"The Fee Free TAFE places will help us get more people trained across the Eyre Peninsula and into the workforce and we are excited about what this initiative means for the state," Mr Coltman said.
"For more details, including those courses available locally, simply visit the TAFE SA website and a specific search can be done for courses in the Whyalla and Eyre Peninsula region."
