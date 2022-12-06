Port Lincoln Times

Free TAFE courses on Eyre Peninsula unveiled for 2023

Updated December 6 2022 - 12:40pm, first published 11:00am
Ministers Brendan O'Connor, Louise Miller-Frost and Blair Boyer signed the fee-free TAFE agreement last last month. Picture supplied.

Around 40 TAFE qualifications will be free to access for eligible Eyre Peninsula locals thanks to a funding initiative opening up greater access to education and training across the state.

