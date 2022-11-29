It has been reported that anglers have been catching good sized whiting at the Port Lincoln town jetty and down near the Axle Stenross boat ramp.
Discover what else was biting and where in this week's fishing report.
West Coast - This week up the far west coast mulloway reports have been few and far between.
Dog fence and Yalata beach have had mulloway, but the size has been small and the people that did do well had to fish hard over executive days.
The odd 50lb fish has been caught but most fish have been undersize or just legal.
Offshore Streaky Bay and scale bay there has been small tuna to 6kg as well as plenty of reef fish such as nannygai, blue morwong, samson and small kingfish.
Some big bronze whaler sharks have been caught from the nearby surf beaches around streaky bay and scales bay also.
Coffin Bay - The weather finally decided to settle down for a while the past few days giving people the chance to get out.
Farm Beach has been fishing well for whiting lately from Gallipoli up to Frenchman's.
The odd gummy shark and some good-sized flathead have also been landed while targeting whiting around these areas.
Inside the bay there is plenty of whiting around, but the legal ones can be few and far between.
Some good-sized garfish have been caught out of the boat and off the rocks around the ledge and Dutton Bay.
A good burley stream and some gents or cockles has been the most effective method.
Offshore the weather has allowed a few boaties to get out wide fishing. Tuna have been spotted numerous times offshore in the past week.
Hummocks all the way to Sir Isaacs and down to Krause rocks there has been reports of tuna but still small around the 5kg-7kg mark which are great fun on the light tackle.
Nannygai, morwong and samson fish where also caught on the offshore reef systems over the nice weather period.
Port Lincoln - In the bay the town jetty and Axel Stenross boat ramp have been providing some good size whiting in the morning and afternoons.
Squid have been slow, but they are around just not in massive numbers the town jetty, North shields jetty and snapper rocks have all been productive for squid in the afternoons.
Some big gar have been caught land based around snooks landing and the north shore.
In the proper, whiting have been slow with quite a few reports of people only getting the odd one.
North shore and around Boston Island has been better for whiting as well as some good sized snook and trevally mixed in.
Not many reports of crabs yet apart from the odd one getting caught on the whiting line so shouldn't be long before they are kicking around in some descent numbers.
Proper Bay and between the jetty and boat ramp are a popular spot to start. Offshore no reports of tuna yet from down here, but the reef fishing has been good when people are able to get out.
Nannygai morwong and some good-sized school sharks have been landed around Williams and thistle island.
Tumby Bay - In the bay the whiting fishing has been good along Ski Beach and up towards the sand hills. Some big gar have been caught off the main beach and ski beach.
Second creek has salmon to 3kg, and some big whiting and gar have been caught from the beach their also.
Out the group the whiting fish is still very good with most people getting their bag limit that head out there.
Some good numbers of squid have also been caught on the whiting grounds as well.
Port Neil - Big garfish have been getting caught around the town jetty and off the sheltered beaches.
Squid have been hit and miss off the jetty, but size has been good. Some big tommies have been caught at night under the lights along with the odd snook also.
Out in the bay whiting fish has been good with good numbers of big whiting getting caught in close and out in the deeper water on the reefer marks.
