House of the Week | So many opportunities

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
If you're looking to purchase a home in a great location, offering views, space, maybe the opportunity to modernise throughout, then 25 Easton Road could be what you're looking for.
Enter the comfortable main living area set at the front of the home, sit back and watch the harbour views. The dining/meals is adjacent to both this living room and the kitchen. Complete with ample storage, workable bench space, and electrical appliances, this kitchen overlooks the rear yard.
The home consists of three bedrooms. Bedroom one has built in wardrobes, and along with the second bedroom is at the front of the home. The third is designed at the back of the home. Centrally down the hallway is the main bathroom.
With multiple alternatives for use, the detached family/pool room could be used as a fourth bedroom, teenage retreat or add a kitchenette to create a fully self-contained granny flat. This has the second bathroom and opens out over the back yard.
Fully established, the 692m2 allotment is currently set up to be low maintenance, with lawn areas for the kids to play, space for you to grow your own veggies, an ideal to space to relax, or room to entertain under the covered pergola at the rear.
Perfect for the growing family.
