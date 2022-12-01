People are now required to book camping sites at Perlubie Beach and Tractors Beach.
District Council of Streaky Bay has stated those wanting to stay at a site at either of these beaches will be required to book their site and display a permit while staying in these locations from Monday December 19.
Online bookings for these campsites will go live at https://book.bookeasy.com/agent/eyre-peninsula/8432557/ on Friday December 9 2022.
People can book sites from $20 at Perlubie Beach and $15 at Tractor Beach.
Council has stated numbers will be capped to work to ensure camping at the sites remain sustainable. The organisation stated it is also capping numbers to aim to reduce the impact the local environment.
Council stated that in recognition of local families who have "traditionally" camped at Perlubie Beach for multiple generations, additional sites will be opened during "peak periods" for local residents.
People can contact Streaky Bay Visitor Centre on (08) 8626 7033 to find out more information on how to book a site.
District Council of Streaky Bay Mayor Travis Barber said the Bookeasy permit system had been successfully introduced across numerous campgrounds across the Eyre Peninsula, and council saw it as a "great option" as it meant visitors coming to the Eyre Peninsula had the one location at hand to make their campsite bookings.
"We also like the fact that through booking online, visitors would have a guaranteed spot to camp after the long drive to Streaky Bay," Cr Barber said.
The launch of the systems has aligned with national Coastcare week.
National Coastcare week acknowledges the hard work of organisations and groups who are restoring, enhancing and protecting their local natural environment across Australia.
