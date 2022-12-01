Port Lincoln Times

Streaky Bay Council introduce new booking rules at Perlubie Beach and Tractors Beach

Updated December 2 2022 - 12:05pm, first published 10:52am
District Council of Streaky Bay has implemented new booking rules at camp sites within Perlubie Beach and Tractors Beach. Picture file.

People are now required to book camping sites at Perlubie Beach and Tractors Beach.

Local News

