The Children's University program run in Eyre Peninsula came to a conclusion at a graduation ceremony which involved over 100 students receiving graduation certificates.
Students had to accumulate enough hours through the program activities on their learning passports to graduate at the end of the year.
Parents, school principals, Children University coordinators, staff and local community representatives were all in attendance at the ceremony on Wednesday November 30 at the Nautilus Arts Centre.
Professor Richard Logan, Dean and Head of School of Dentistry, Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, at the University of Adelaide was a guest of honour at the ceremony and presented the graduation certificates to each of the students.
Children's University program started in 2014, and organisers welcomed over 2600 graduates this year in South Australia.
The program began in Port Lincoln for the first time in April this year, which involved students from seven different schools and organisations throughout the region.
University of Adelaide's Children's University Regional Engagement Ofiicer Diana Smith said part of the message around the program was about encouraging further learning.
"The Graduation Ceremony allows us to celebrate the child's success and encourages them to try new things and develop a love of learning," Ms Smith said.
"It is fantastic to see more and more businesses and organisations wanting to be involved in the Children's University...we were all so proud to see the children at their very first Children's University Graduation."
Local parent Kerry Wait said she had enrolled her daughter in the program, and that she would highly recommend other parents to enroll their children next year having seen the success of Children's University.
"I would absolutely recommend to other parents...it is very easy to accrue the hours with the three to four months it was running," Ms Wait said.
"My younger daughter now that she has seen what the program is and what you get at the end of it, I think she is very keen to have a go as well."
Children's University Adelaide Learning and Support Coordinator Luca Prisciandaro said each student had accumulated at least 30 hours of learning on their passports to graduate from the program.
"This is the largest graduation to take place in regional South Australia," Mr Prisciandaro said.
"This was learning the children had done either after school, weekends or holidays."
Mr Priscinadaro said the children had the opportunity to go onto the next stage of the program next year which is set at a higher level.
"We had one student last night get 100 hours but this program continues right up to 1000 hours," Mr Priscinadaro said.
"If the children choose to continue, they can keep on with that program and it goes right up until they turn 18."
Mr Priscinadaro said he encouraged students to continue to be involved and give themselves the chance have new learning experiences that could put them on a path for a future career.
"Port Lincoln Rotary put on a barbecue to help the children celebrate as well," Mr Priscinadaro said.
"Children's University is hosted by the University of Adelaide and if people would like more information they can go to our website at www.cuaustralasia.com."
Mr Priscinadaro said he was proud of the students involved in the program as they had "pioneered" the program in the region to set the program up for years to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.