Port Lincoln Times

Students graduate from Children's University in program's first year running in the region

By Lachlan Smith
Updated December 5 2022 - 4:14pm, first published 10:00am
Local students Nataysia Mundy-Goldsmith (back left), Ebony Dodd, Dakota Goldsmith (front left), Angus Cook and Liana Dimer graduated from the Children's University program in its first year running in region. Picture supplied.

The Children's University program run in Eyre Peninsula came to a conclusion at a graduation ceremony which involved over 100 students receiving graduation certificates.

