Two local artists have placed the wonders of the Eyre Peninsula coastline front and centre for a joint exhibition.
'Coast' - currently showing at Beer Garden Brewing in Port Lincoln - is a celebration of peninsula's wild and untouched shorelines, a theme that ties together individual works by artist Ella Boylan and photographer Amy Rowsell.
Using drone photography taken around Port Lincoln as a starting point, the friends have captured or painted previously unseen aerial vantages of coastlines around the peninsula in an exhibition that has already proved popular with locals.
All of Ella Boylan's paintings have sold following a bumper opening night, and Amy Rowsell has sold eight of her photographs at what is her first exhibition.
"Ella and I met through friends a couple of years ago, and I have done some photography for her business. We also go surfing together from time to time. We have been toying with the idea of a joint exhibition, and it's hopefully the first of many!" Amy Rowsell said.
"The exhibition opening exceeded our expectations - a packed house and great atmosphere with Joshy Willo playing music."
Both women are passionate about the role art can play in our internal and external lives.
"Painting or creating is a essential pillar to supporting my well-being. It's pretty special create something new to go in the world and make a tangible product from internal thoughts and ideas," Ella Boylan said.
"Artwork is emotive. What people get from it I guess is their own personal experience. Artwork gives a home a personality, a talking point, and often evokes a memory of a moment in time or history."
Amy Rowsell said she is drawn to photography because of its transitory nature and how light creates mood.
"I am fascinated with how the time of day and the way the light falls on landscapes can completely change the mood and feeling of an image. We are so lucky to have such a picturesque coastline over here on the EP!" she said.
"Adding art and beauty to spaces we live in can definitely lift your mood, help to relax you, or remind you of a special place or moment in time."
The exhibition 'Coast' will be open at the Beer Garden until December 14.
"We really appreciate everybody's support - the Port Lincoln and wider EP community is really quite special in that regard!" Amy Rowsell said.
