Port Lincoln RSL launch new website with information and features to help veterans

By Lachlan Smith
Updated December 8 2022 - 2:10pm, first published 9:30am
Port Lincoln RSL president Gary Clough spoke about the many features on the RSL's new website to help veterans and their families, as well as information on what the RSL has to offer. Picture Lachlan Smith.

Port Lincoln Returned Services League branch has launched its new website, which includes information on the museum at the RSL, shortcuts to different websites used to help veterans and their families and many other features.

