Port Lincoln Returned Services League branch has launched its new website, which includes information on the museum at the RSL, shortcuts to different websites used to help veterans and their families and many other features.
The site was launched it on Wednesday November 30. Port Lincoln president Gary Clough said RSL had been working on the website with local business Dreamweave.
Mr Clough said people could sign up to be a member of the RSL through the website, and there was information on the local museum trail, which involves all the museums around town.
"Eventually we will have all our events listed on there as well," Mr Clough said.
"We have another upcoming pig on the spit event and official launch event for the website on December 11 before our AGM on December 18."
Mr Clough said the RSL would be welcoming Member for Stuart Geoff Brock on December 14 to introduce him to the website.
He said he hoped the new website would deliver the message to the public that they are here to serve the community.
Mr Clough said there was also a contact section on the website that people could reach out to via email and discuss their needs with the team at the RSL.
He also said if a non for profit organisation reached out and wanted to hold a private function on their premises, the committee would consider lowering the booking fees.
"If they meet our ethos we will look at everything and do what we can," Mr Clough said.
Mr Clough said he was in the process of setting up a section on the website where people could make a tax deductible donation.
"We do not have that on the website at this stage but if they get in touch with us to make a donation we can sort all that out," Mr Clough said.
"We will keep updating the website and it will allow us to be a bit more responsive as not everyone has Facebook to see our page."
Mr Clough said RSL would continue to keep its followers updated on Facebook and it would be posting links to updates from its website on the Facebook page.
"The website brings our museum, the Garden of Remembrance and other features all together into one," Mr Clough said.
Mr Clough said he would continue to help people who come into the branch to access different services through the shortcuts to other websites on the RSL site, and help them use these services if they need assistance.
"We help people who are trying to do claims online...it is simple things like that and dealing with the government department and paper work that you have got to help people through with," Mr Clough said.
"A lot of older people aged 65 plus are not familiar with all this...unless you know where to look it can be rather confusing."
Mr Clough said the RSL would be promoting another program through the website soon, as the RSL is planning on holding four different history talks in the new year.
He also said people could access CONTACT magazine for free on the website, which is a publication providing all the latest news in the Australian Defence Force.
"He is an independent journalist and he is ex-military so it just keeps people up to date with what is going on at the moment," Mr Clough said.
Mr Clough said further information on the museum trail and other attractions throughout the city linked in with the RSL that could be accessed through the website, which would aim to help visitors coming into the city discover what else they could look out for while they are here.
