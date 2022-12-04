Port Lincoln Special School held its graduation ceremony where two of its year 13 students were presented with their graduation certificates.
The ceremony was held on Friday December 2 at the Port Lincoln Hotel function room, where the school's eldest students in Dani and Lakota were presented with their graduation certificates.
Attendees enjoyed a supper after the formalities, and a dance as the band performed live following dinner.
Port Lincoln Special School Principal Matt Syme spoke to the Times in lead up to the event and said the ceremony was about celebrating the students' journeys through school.
"Dani joined us after being at Port Lincoln Primary School and Lakota has been here since day one," Mr Syme said.
"We will have both Lakota and Dani's family members and special guests at the ceremony."
Mr Syme said each year the school invites the families of the graduating students in to help plan the graduation ceremony.
"Each graduation is in their vision of what they want to be and who they want to invite," Mr Syme said.
"We have over 100 people coming, two groups of families and invited guests including Peter Treloar who is coming as a friend of the family this year.
"He has good relationships with our families and has been a really strong support for the school over a long period of time."
Mr Syme said all the school's teachers and support staff would be at the ceremony, as well as past principals and previous staff members.
Mr Syme said three different awards would be presented on the night, which would include a Parliamentary Medallion in the name of Member for Flinders Sam Telfer, an award presented to an involved community member in the name of Member for Grey Rowan Ramsey and an award from the Port Lincoln Zonta Club presented by Rosie Pedlar.
"The Zonta award is particularly aimed at young women and a student selected from the school who has shown leadership skills, has been a caring student at the school in looking after others and going above and beyond," Mr Syme said.
"Zonta have been wonderfully supportive of young women in schools and helping them to be the best they can be."
Mr Syme said the Rowan Ramsey award had been kept secret until the night and will be a special surprise to a community member who had been heavily involved in work with the school.
"The children also receive gifts and make speeches of their own which has been the highlight in past years," Mr Syme said.
"We really try to promote the student's voice and get them to share their journey through school so there will be some visual displays as well as the children talking which is pretty cool."
