Port Lincoln Special School will hold its end of year concert where the school will farewell departing staff, and host a musical performance by the students.
The concert will be held in the Lincoln Gardens Primary School hall on Tuesday December 6.
Port Lincoln Special School Principal Matt Syme said the school takes the opportunity each year at the concert to thank departing staff for their services to the school and to the community.
Mr Syme said the school had employed a music teacher this year who had been working with the students on different elements of the music curriculum.
"They have put together a performance for parents at the concert that involves two of our high school classes," Mr Syme said.
"Then our primary class teachers put something together with their students for the concert."
Mr Syme said the end of year concert was a big deal for their students, as there is always a lot of energy in the room with many people in attendance.
"It can be a bit of a sensory overload for them so it is a huge challenge for them to get on stage and perform," Mr Syme said.
"We are always pleased that they are able to get up there and do their thing...It has always been entertaining."
Mr Syme said the students would be using musical instruments during the performance, and there would be visual displays which would show the work they have done during the year.
Mr Syme thanked Lincoln Gardens Principal Sandra Spencer for letting the school use their facilities.
"We dream about having our new school and having our own halls and gyms but at the moment we do not so we appreciate Lincoln Gardens Primary School," Mr Syme said.
Mr Syme said the concert was an internal show for families as well as current and past staff members.
"We wish the staff well with wherever they are going next," Mr Syme said.
"We have got some staff who are just going on maternity leave, others are going overseas and some have won a job in Adelaide."
Mr Syme said the school was still in the process of hiring new staff, which he said had been a challenge nationwide around finding quality teaching staff and support staff.
"It is a big issue across the board especially in specialist schools like ours," Mr Syme said.
"We are looking for highly talented and skilled people to work with our children and we have had a bit of luck over the past couple of years."
Mr Syme used one of the newest teachers to the school in Rebecca Christie as example as someone who had done well in her role coming into the school as a graduate.
"She won awards at university through her skill and the potential she showed," Mr Syme said.
"She has been amazing and she will be back next year.
"We are doing a bit of work with the universities to try and set up a model for pre-service teachers where students spend time with us and then we can offer them some incentive to stay over the next couple of years."
Mr Syme said he had been having discussions with his educational director and other officials in the department around creating a clearer pathway for graduates in special education degrees coming to regional areas.
