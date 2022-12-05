Port Lincoln Special School is looking to elect new Governing Council members as parents of graduating students leave the school.
Port Lincoln Special School Principal Matt Syme said Governing Council Chairperson Bronwyn Warland and Treasurer Meredith Lindsay both have children leaving the school this year.
"There are two key roles on Governing Council that will leave a massive hole for us next year," Mr Syme said.
"The successes that Bronwyn and Meredith and the governing council have had with projects like the annex at the high school and the new playground here, hopefully we have inspired other parents to jump on board," Mr Syme said.
Mr Syme said Meredith had spoken about the need for parents to step in at Governing Council at the graduation ceremony.
"We are also able to take on three community members in Governing Council next year as part of our new constitution," Mr Syme said.
"We hope to find some people in the community who would like to work with us."
Mr Syme said the Governing Council currently had one community representative, and the school would be looking for two more next year.
"There is an induction that goes into Governing Council and there is training that can be done," Mr Syme said.
"We go through legal responsibilities of Governing Council and discuss how their role is making sure that budgets and policy align with the school's strategic vision, as well as the legal requirements around running a school."
Mr Syme said Governing Councils have the ability to drive a school forward.
"The scope within the legislation allows them a lot of say and consultation around what our school will look like in the future," Mr Syme said.
"I rely on them to help with where we are going to go next."
Mr Syme said Governing Council would be discussing further redevelopment projects next year, and that three of these projects were already in the works.
"There is a new shed and place to store one of our vehicles that we have because we are on the outskirts of town," Mr Syme said.
"We need an extra bus shed and some extra storage and so we have some quotes for that."
Mr Syme said this would lead into a possible garden re-development, which would will link in with the students' SACE curriculum, their business and enterprise projects and their scientific study subjects.
"We want to have a look at that as a Governing Council and see if we should go to the piggy bank and put in for some site re-development," Mr Syme said.
Mr Syme said the school had a focus on re-developing its admin, library and classrooms.
"Last year we did the playground and now we want to do the buildings," Mr Syme said.
Mr Syme said Russell and Yelland Architects who had previously worked on Port Lincoln High School had agreed to support the Special School if they decided to go with this project.
"They will do a learning environment opportunity study with our school to help plan that and see what it will look like," Mr Syme said.
"We have a yearly budget but we also have a resources plan which summarises our commitments into the future and Governing Council review that each year."
Mr Syme said with International Day for People with Disability on December 3rd, the school had a focus on challenging how people think about disability to help grow a more inclusive Australia.
"I wanted to talk about that at graduation and honour the work that Bronwyn and Meredith had done to contribute to helping grow a more inclusive Australia," Mr Syme said.
"They have shown that it is up to us to start that conversation and not wait for someone else to come and say 'hey, what do you think?'
"At this point in time we still actually need to get out there and do it with a view that, down the track, everyone will be aware of what our children are capable of and they can be more inclusive of the needs of people with special abilities in the community."
