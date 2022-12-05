Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln Special School welcome parents to fill open positions on Governing Council

By Lachlan Smith
Updated December 5 2022 - 5:29pm, first published 12:00pm
Port Lincoln Special School principal Matt Syme said the school is looking to elect new Governing Council members as parents of graduating students leave the school. Picture Lachlan Smith.

Port Lincoln Special School is looking to elect new Governing Council members as parents of graduating students leave the school.

