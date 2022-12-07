Pageant and carols combine for bumper festive party on Port Lincoln foreshore

A big foreshore party will takeover Tasman Terrace when the annual Christmas Pageant and Carols on the Foreshore events come together for the first time on Saturday.
Starting with the 21-float pageant parade down Tasman Terrace at 3pm and rolling into carols and live music from 7pm, Port Lincoln's festive celebrations promise an afternoon and evening filled with Santa, singalongs, market stalls, food trucks and even a jumping castle.
This year marks the first occasion the pageant and the carols have been held on the same day, after the Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and the Ministers' Fraternal decided to combine their efforts to offer locals something new the December 10.
How the day will run:
Organisers said they were expecting around 2000 people to line the streets to enjoy the festivities.
"This year we are looking forward to being able to celebrate Christmas and have these events without those restrictions as people will be a lot more relaxed," Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Chair Sharni-Marie Barney said.
"There will be a big truck parked down towards the yacht club where the city band and carol singers will perform."
"Tasman Terrace will be closed for the pageant and we encourage people to get down there from about 2:30pm."
Market stalls would include Christmas goods, handmade decorative items and jewellery. Lollies would again be thrown from floats this year following an easing of Covid restrictions.
Santa would feature in the pageant parade, and later on again at the carols to lead children in song, alongside his helper elves and Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.
SA Power Networks have decorated trees along the foreshore with Christmas lights which will come to life as it gets dark.
Organisers agreed it was a community effort to make sure the celebrations happened this year.
"It's the first year the pageant and the carols have run together in partnership." Reverend Steve Weickhardt said.
"It's been made possible by collaborations by the Port Lincoln Ministers Association and the Chamber of Commerce and Port Lincoln City Council.
"We want to thank Bendigo Bank Port Lincoln for coming on as a major sponsor. Their support has made the event possible."
Jade Fraser, from the carols on the foreshore team, said the music on offer in the evening from eight local groups and one visiting artist would be a crowd-pleaser.
"I think having a guest artist will really lift the profile of the event," Ms Fraser said.
She also praised one local whose contribution had flown under the radar.
"Jamie Kidney has done a huge job of organising. He puts his hand up because he's proud to be local and loves to give back to the community," Ms Fraser said
"I hope everyone's as excited as we are!"
