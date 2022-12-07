Port Lincoln Times

Pageant and carols combine for bumper festive party on Port Lincoln foreshore

By Lachlan Smith and Tristan Tobin
Updated December 8 2022 - 11:24am, first published 10:30am
A new era or foreshore festivities await. Festive Organising Committee and Port Lincoln Chamber of Commerce members, left to right, Darryl Staunton, Fran Huber, Valerie Staunton, Anne Stanton, Giaan Foster and Andrew Foster. Picture by Tristan Tobin.

A big foreshore party will takeover Tasman Terrace when the annual Christmas Pageant and Carols on the Foreshore events come together for the first time on Saturday.

