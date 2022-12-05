Tasman defeated Tod River by one run in round eight of Port Lincoln Cricket at Centenary Oval.
The final scores were Tod River 10/120 (36) to Tasman 3/121 (31.4). Andrew Frick made the most runs for Tasman with 45, while Todd McShane made the most runs for Tod River with 38 runs.
Joshua Partington, Tharindu Muhandiramge, Thomas Kilby and Tyson Collins claimed two wickets each for Tasman, while Zac Mullins, Luke Penna and Brendan Johnstone claimed a wicket each for Tod River.
Southern Eyre South had the win over Wayback by one run at Wangary Oval.
The final scores were 1/118 (21.2) to 9/117 (45). Ben Smith made the most runs for Southern Eyre South with 63 runs, while Bhargav Barot made the most for Wayback with 27.
The highest wicket taker for Southern Eyre South was a fill in and had four wickets to his name, while Robert Kammermann had claimed Wayback's only wicket.
Charlton A grade had the bye.
