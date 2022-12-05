Shields won by one over the Eagles this week in Port Lincoln A grade softball, while Squaws won by 10 over the Roadrunners.
Shields def Eagles 7-6
Hayley Wiseman opened up the batting for Eagles with a safe line drive to left field.
Picken followed suit with a safe hit to left, however, both were left stranded on the bases with three quick outs made by Shields fielders.
Shields batters arrived at the plate but could only manage a safe hit to PJ Weisz and Eliza Hartwich. Eagles fielders were on song getting three outs in quick succession.
Eagles second at bat was short lived with three up three down with a Darby and Airlie Hartwich combining for a double play.
Sending Eagles back out to field. Shields turn at bat was also short lived with three up three down, Hayley Wiseman taking two catches to prevent any scoring by tigers.
The third innings had a repeat of the second for the blue and golds with only one safe hit to Hayley Wiseman.
Although it left her stranded on the bases with some great fielding by Darby at third base and pitcher Miegel collecting a strikeout.
Shields were unable to get runners on bases in the third as they struggled to get the ball past the blue and gold fielders. Kira Picken making two outs and Johncock collecting a strike out.
In the fourth innings Danni Miegel made it her fielding innings with all three outs made by her (one catch, a strike out, and a put out).
Danni then started her team off in the batter's box with a safe hit to centre.
From there the Shields team knuckled down with safe hits to H Shepperd, P Shepperd, Hanley and PJ, combined with some aggressive base running to score five runs before side away.
The Eagles girls did not give up and their persistence paid off in the fifth.
They managed to get multiple runners on bases through safe hits to E Wiseman, Skinn, H Wiseman, Oui, Jacqui Johncock with a two bagger to score six runs for the innings before three outs were made by Tigers.
Tigers fifth bat was a short affair with only one run scoring, with safe hits to Holley and Porscha Shepperd. This levelled the game no one was giving up.
Eagles found themselves in the batter's box once again, but again they seemed to be picking out the fielders and could not get the ball past them, Danni Miegel collecting another strikeout.
Shields sixth innings started with a safe hit to Eliza Hartwich followed with hits from Darby and Balek to advance Hartwich to home plate and score the winning run and time and game called
Best in Field: Shields - Danni Miegel six outs (three strikeouts two catches one assist); Eagles - H Wiseman six outs (three catches three assists)
Best at bat: Shields - Eliza Hartwich three from four; Eagles H Wiseman - three from four
Squaws def Roadrunners 13-3
Roadies started well with good hits by a few, but Squaws just too good in the field to keep roadies at bay.
Roadies only one crossing home, before they take their turn in the box.
Squaws started their dig in the batter's box strong with great hits by Jacinta Parker, Claire Norsworthy, Anna Tewano and Ella Blewit.
They got four across the plate before Roadies put a stop to their scoring.
Brooke Matcham connected beautifully with the ball, but second base fielder Quinny Skinn with a clean glove to get their first out.
This was followed by a double play, which left Roadies scoreless. Bottom of dig two Squaws back at the top of the batting order first three batters safe on bags leaving bases loaded.
Jess Jolly with a good pick up and throw to home to get their first out and stop any runners from crossing the plate.
Ella Blewit cracker hit out to left field to get two cross the home plate. Tessa Rusden with a great catch out at centre field to give roadies their second out.
Bases loaded again before young gun Ella Simpson hit a Grand-Slam. Roadies take their last out with another good catch, as Squaws finishing the dig with six runs slowly creeping away from Roadies.
Squaws were again strong in the field with three relatively quick outs. Roadies were straight into it with their first out thanks to Brooke Matcham' good pick and throw to first, followed by a strike out from Jess Jolly.
Two cross home before Roadies take their final out at first base just getting the catch before the runner makes it to the bag.
Another very quick turnaround from Squaws with first two outs on first two batters and their final out in batter five, still no one home.
Roadies turn for a quick time in the sun also with a quick turnaround from great fielding. Jacinta Parker with a great two bagger to keep Squaws alive.
This was followed by Alana Jantke to left getting one home before the final catch out at left field.
Jess Jolly promoting softball helmets and showing exactly why we need them after copping one to the head, making it safe to second.
Milly Morton with a cracking hit out to centre field to allow for one more run past home before time and game was called.
