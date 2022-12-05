Port Lincoln Times

Shields win by one over Eagles in Port Lincoln A grade softball

Updated December 5 2022 - 3:24pm, first published 12:31pm
Shields won by one over the Eagles this week in Port Lincoln A grade softball, while Squaws won by 10 over the Roadrunners.

