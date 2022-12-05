Port Lincoln Times

Saints beat Tigers by two in Port Lincoln A grade baseball

Updated December 5 2022 - 3:45pm, first published 12:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vali Mitchell looks to play a shot for Saints in junior baseball. Picture Jack Davies.

Saints won by two against Tigers this week in Port Lincoln A grade softball, the final scores 6-4.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.