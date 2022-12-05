Saints won by two against Tigers this week in Port Lincoln A grade softball, the final scores 6-4.
A grade
The Saints held off a determined Tiger squad to win 6-4 at Dorward Oval last Friday evening.
The game was played in ideal weather conditions which winning pitcher Damon Looyestyn used to his full advantage.
Looyestyn shut out the Tigers for the first three innings, superbly supported by both his infield and outfielders.
The Saints scored four runs in the first inning, and never relinquished the lead for the remainder of the game.
The Tigers fought back in the fourth inning led by Adam Hage who went two for three with a run batted in. Left fielder Jordan Allen also made life difficult for the Saints, with two safe hits and a run batted in.
The Saints looked like they were about to fold in the fifth inning, giving up two unearned runs. However, the tide turned their way thanks to the fielding of Luke "Malleable" Murray.
Always willing to put his body on the line like the legendary outfielder Smash Proboscis, Murray's efforts inspired his pitcher Looyestyn to lift and strike out the side to kill the Tiger rally in the last inning.
Best batters for Saints were the Blewit brothers Dylan and Jayden who both batted 1000. Liam Dennis also went two for three. Both Mitchell Roberts and James Neale hit doubles in the explosive first inning.
B grade
Tigers def Saints 12-7
The North Shield Tigers had seven safe hits, and backed it up with flawless fielding to hand the Saints their first loss of the season.
The game showed how much the Tiger side has improved this season, after losing 19-1 against the Saints when they met in round one.
The Tigers bolted out of the gates, scoring seven runs in the first inning, forcing the Saints to play catch up ball for the remainder of the game. Although winning pitcher Jordan Allen walked seven, he also struck out seven, and was able to limit the Saints batters to three safe hits.
Kym Dorward and Luke Murray both hit majestic home runs for their respective teams.
Tiger Dino Ratsas also hit a splendid double to help keep the scoreboard ticking over in the second inning.
Much like the A grade match, this game shows that it is a very open competition this year, with no clear favourite. All four teams are capable of winning.
Under 16s
Tiger Cubs def Saints 11-7
In a game that saw five lead changes, the young Tiger squad managed to overcome the pressure to win an exiting game played in great spirit by both sides.
Congratulations to the great work done by the coaches and players involved.
Max Sheppard and Carter Dorward shared the pitching duties for the winning team, while Jack Hatzmanolis went the distance for the Saints.
The Tigers had seven safe hits, four of them in the first inning, which gave them a three run lead.
The Saints batters fought back to score four runs in the bottom of the first.
The Tigers added two more runs in the top of the second, only to have the Saints retake the lead with three runs in the bottom of the second inning.
The Tigers did not wilt however. In their last time at bat they scored six runs in an inning that featured a stunning double by Max Shepperd.
In the last inning, the Tigers fielders fortified, and were able to shut out the Saints, preserving a well earned victory that had spectators on the edge of their seats.
Throughout the game Saints catcher Bryce Black did a admirable job behind the plate while Tigers second base man Wilson Dorward was rock solid in defence.
Saints Jack Hatzmanolis went three for three at the plate, and team mate Bryce Black also chipped in with a safe hit.
Tigers Wilson and Carter Dorward showed why the ground is named after them, by both batting a perfect 1000.
Safe hits by Max Sheppard, Jye Hearfield, Liam Edmonds and Jake Shillabeer all contributed to bring excitement to this thrilling game.
Next week sees the start of Round three with Saints facing Coyotes at Ravendale and the Tigers playing Indians at North Shields.
