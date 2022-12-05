Shields won by six over the Eagles this week in Port Lincoln B grade softball, while Squaws won by one over Roadrunners.
Shields def Eagles 16-10
Eagles started the game with the hitting tools.
However Shields pitcher Tara Welsh found the zone quickly and had two out before Daranee 'Oui' Kanplong hit safely to centrefield to see her on base.
A safe hit to Picken put a run the board for the blue and golds. The start to shields batting innings was almost mirror imaged with a base on balls to Lily Muller being the only player to safely arrive on the bases.
Kira Picken doing the damage in the field with two catches sending shields back out to field. Jainayah Johncock hit a two base hit, Kieota Milligan advanced Johncock around the diamond to put her in scoring position, unfortunately this is where the innings halted for Eagles with Shields pitcher Welsh picking up two outs.
Shields were out for redemption in the second innings. Safe hits to Hanley, Ornsby, L Muller, Z Muller all helping their side to score seven runs for the innings.
The third innings saw Eagles start to penetrate the tight field of Shields and some quick base running by Picken to add runs to the scorebook.
Five runs recorded in the book before Shields got three outs to send Eagles back to the field. Shields held strong and continued to hit safely and to the gaps in the field.
Shields capitalised on few fielding errors by Eagles advancing runners to cross home plate. seven runs scored for the third innings giving Shields a handy lead.
Kira Picken started the fourth innings at bat for Eagles with a two base hit to rightfield, but it looked like she may be stranded on base with Welsh picking up two more strikeouts before Jacqui Johncock smashed a homerun to rightfield but that's where the runs ended for Eagles.
A safe hit to Grea Wise and Raquel Polomka in the fourth were all that shields could manage with Kelly Sewer collecting a strikeout and her field backing her up to get the three outs allowing shields to add only the one run to their final tally when time and game was called.
Squaws def Roadrunners 7-6
After missing their last game Squaws and Roadies face off for the second time this season, and boy was it a nail bitter.
Tanya Habner opening up for the game starting out with a great hit to left to get safe on base, followed by an absolute cracker by Bron Warland proving to be the home run queen of the season so far putting two runs on the scorecard.
Squaws kept the fielding tight getting their first out at first base and only allowing two more runs home before their second and third out.
Squaws Brooke Green with a beautiful three bagger, but stopped just in time by Bron Warland. Roadies quickly take their second and third out before anyone crosses home plate, leaving Squaws scoreless.
Roadies back up to bat, but very quickly shut down and sent back out into the field.
Roadies made quick work getting three outs starting with a beautiful double play by Tanya Habner and Brooke Neindorf, Squaws only getting one across the plate.
Squaws come out swinging with great hits getting three across the plate before Roadies head back to the shade to escape the heat.
Keeping the digs nice and quick Squaws and Roadies swap in and out of the batting box, only one crossing home thanks to Roadies home run queen Bron Warland with another cracker in dig four.
Squaws finished the game, bottom of the sixth dig with two crossing the plate managing to just sneak in front of Roadies for a one point win.
