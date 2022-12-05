Port Lincoln Times

Shields win by six over Eagles in B grade softball

Updated December 5 2022 - 3:22pm, first published 1:50pm
Shields won by six over Eagles in Port Lincoln B grade softball. Picture Shutterstock.

Shields won by six over the Eagles this week in Port Lincoln B grade softball, while Squaws won by one over Roadrunners.

