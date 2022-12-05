Port Lincoln golf: Big fields on strong weekend

December 3
Exactly 100 players played in Saturday's Stableford event, sponsored by Wadey Plumbing. There were six visitors, from Tea Tree Gully, Kaperra Country and Coffin Bay Golf Clubs.
Of the 88 men, consistent Taylor Ford won A Grade with 39 points from Andrew Tiller on 35. Robert Proude took out B Grade with 42 from Jake Murray 38, and Kevin Reidy returned with a new handicap to win C Grade with 43 - and the score of the day - just ahead of Kym Hosking on 42.
Rundowns went to Garry Downey and Grant Bamber with 38 points, from Ashley Durdin, Boyd McCurry (now on a scratch handicap), Philip Remphrey and Andrew Fraser, all on 37 points.
Twelve women played, with Val Sharrad winning with 37, a stroke ahead of Lyn Hosking.
NTP Winners were Tony Dragun, Steve Thomson, Mick Hegarty, Chris Brooks and Ben Sellen.
Par three birdies were scored by Andrew Tiller, Ashley Durdin, Chas Chambers, Wayne Smith, Dan Brown, Chris Brooks, Matt Molloy, Mick Hegarty and Corey Stephens.
December 2
Friday evening was perfect for the Teams Ambrose Competition - scores available next week.
December 1
A good field of 21 women played in Thursday's Stableford event, sponsored by Hunts Fuel.
The winner was Jo Higgins with 41 points from Michelle Smith on 35, counting out Sindy Carr and Val Sharrad, with Carolyn Cocks scoring 34.
NTP Winners were Adie Fraser, Maxine Garnaut and Deb Sykes.
November 30
Wednesday's men's day had 71 players, and was sponsored by Lincoln Fresh Fruit and Veg. Greg Cotton won A Grade with 39 Stableford points from Taylor Ford on 38. Peter Kenny won B Grade with 39 from Geoff Nottle and Ben Kotz had the score of the day to win C Grade with 40 points from Brian Smith on 39.
Rundowns went to Scott Lombe, Dan Townsend and Leon Newman, all on 39. Then came Peter Leahy and Town Dawson, both on 35.
NTP Winners were Tim Robinson, Peter Kenny, Dave Graetz, Adam Hage, Chris Cottrell and Geoff Nottle. There were five par-three birdies, scored by Scott Lombe, Peter Kenny (twice), Dave Sargent, Brian Smith and Michael Gurr.
November 29
Sixteen players joined in Tuesday's Twilight competition, with Fred Tammist winning with 22 Stableford points for the ten holes played. Then came Ryan Lack on 20 and Codey Marchesi with 19 on a countback.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.