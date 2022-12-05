Port Lincoln Times

Squaws win by nine against Roadrunners in under 16s softball

Updated December 5 2022 - 3:29pm, first published 1:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Squaws defeated Roadrunners by nine this week in under 16s Port Lincoln softball, while Eagles drew with Shields.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.