Squaws defeated Roadrunners by nine this week in under 16s Port Lincoln softball, while Eagles drew with Shields.
With the sun shining it was a great start to Eagles batting innings.
A safe hit to Felicity Warren getting her on base and into scoring position. A lovely two base hit to centrefield by Sophie McFarlane helped her team to score.
The maximum five runs were achieved with some aggressive base running and patient team batting.
Shields batters took the job at hand in the batter's box with intent and watched with eager eyes to get runners on base and in scoring position. Shields scored the maximum five runs in their turn at bat.
In their second turn at bat Eagles came out swinging. Felicity Warren started the innings smashing a homerun to leftfield.
Safe hits to Ella Wiseman and Lachlan McCouiag scored runs towards the teams growing tally. Five runs were crossed for the innings.
Annabel Ornsby sent a ball safely to rightfield to start her team's second at bat. Closely followed by sister Lily with a two base hit scoring two runs for her team.
Base on balls to Kiarna Letton and some solid base running by Chloe Todd gave Shields five runs to tie the game up then time and game was called.
Squaws def Roadrunners 13-4
Roadies start in the batting box, although it wasn't long before Ella Simpson on fire with her pitching sent them back to the bench with three consecutive strike outs.
Squaws turn in the batter's box, this too was short lived, but not before Mahlia Vlassco had a cracking hit to left field getting a home run.
Jessica Woolford was on fire with her pickup and throws to first to get two out of three out and a terrific catch to put an end to the dig.
Roadies could not get any runs in and Squaws were slowly creeping away with another six crossing home in their second bat with a combination of great hitting and base running, not to mention a grand slam from Mahlia Vlassco.
Next bat for Squaws Jorja Defelice showed great patience in the box to get her grand-slam bringing another four across the plate, before side away.
Roadies Jessica Woolford with a great two bagger hit to get two of her teammates home to add another two runs to their scorecard.
Shortly followed by a good hit by Lily O'Leary to score another home before Squaws get their 3 outs.
Roadies field finished strong, with only one crossing home in the last dig before 3 consecutive outs by Jessica Woolford and Charlotte Atkins.
